Chubb To Host Second Virtual Large Account Client and Broker Engagement

WHITEHOUSE STATION, N.J., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb has announced its second Virtual Large Account Client and Broker Engagement Event, April 19 – 21, to bring together its senior executives, clients and broker partners to discuss individual risk management needs, the newest Chubb data and insights, and overall industry developments.

"From the global pandemic to unprecedented catastrophes, this past year has presented significant challenges to all of our clients and made our ability to zero-in on their individual needs, problem-solve, share our data and insights, and collaborate side-by-side with our clients and brokers more important than ever," said Matt Merna, Senior Vice President, Chubb Group, Division President, North America Major Accounts. "Individual engagement with our clients and brokers is always a top priority at Chubb, and this three-day virtual event, with our most senior executives, underwriting, service and claims teams is indicative of that commitment."

The event will conclude with a special reception for client and broker participants.

Chubb's large accounts field team, as well as underwriters will be reaching out to arrange meetings. For additional information or to schedule a meeting, clients are encouraged to reach out to their local Chubb contact or broker.

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 31,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: chubb.com.

