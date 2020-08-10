Chubb Vice Chairman John Lupica Named President, North America Insurance Operations; Will Lead Company's Commercial P&C, Personal Lines, Agriculture and A&H Businesses in U.S., Canada and Bermuda

ZURICH, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) today announced that John Lupica, currently Vice Chairman, Chubb Group and President, North America Major Accounts and Specialty Insurance, has been named President, North America Insurance, which is the company's largest division. Mr. Lupica will have executive responsibility for all Chubb general insurance business in the United States, Canada and Bermuda including commercial P&C, personal lines, agriculture, and accident and health insurance. Mr. Lupica's scope of responsibility will include all products, underwriting, marketing and sales, claims, actuarial and support functions related to these business lines.

The appointment is effective September 1, and Mr. Lupica will report jointly to Evan G. Greenberg, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and to John Keogh, Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Operating Officer.

Mr. Greenberg commented: "I have worked with John Lupica for many years. He has grown in that time to become an outstanding leader and insurance professional. His track record of success building, managing and leading businesses speaks for itself. From managing professional lines, to major accounts, to Chubb Bermuda, to Westchester, and finally to assuming responsibility for our field operations and agriculture insurance business, over the years John has proven his ability to learn, lead, grow and make better any business he touches. John's relentless attention to detail matched with an unrivaled will to win combine to make him simply a world-class executive and business partner. I have every confidence in his abilities to lead North America to greater heights."

Mr. Keogh commented: "John Lupica and I have been partners for nearly 15 years, and he is without doubt one of our industry's most experienced and accomplished insurance executives. Since the ACE-Chubb merger in 2016, we have operated our North America P&C insurance business with two great leaders. The time has come to have one outstanding executive lead this premier business spanning all of our divisions including our retail and wholesale commercial P&C businesses serving businesses of all sizes from major accounts to the middle market to small commercial; our outstanding high net worth personal lines business; and our leading agriculture insurance operation that includes the nation's #1 crop insurer."

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 33,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com .

