Chubb Whitepaper Underscores Best Practices around Helping Industrial Companies Reduce Insurance Costs While Elevating Quality, Consistency of Coverage

WHITEHOUSE STATION, N.J., Nov. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb issued a new whitepaper that examines the cost, benefits and efficiencies associated with Maintenance Owner Controlled Insurance Programs (OCIP), known as "Wrap-Ups," which consolidate insurance for all maintenance contractors into a single insurance program. This practice is commonly used by construction site owners and contractors to more efficiently insure everyone on the jobsite, while helping to lower costs and improve worksite safety.

Chubb Construction is sharing these learnings with other industries to ensure they are able to secure higher quality and consistent coverage, and achieve better control over plant safety, loss control and risk management.

Typically, an industrial plant hires contractors to handle a wide range of jobs. Each individual maintenance provider is required to bring their own workers' compensation and general liability insurance to the job based on contractual requirements. However, if plant owners are able to combine workers' compensation and general liability for all of the contractors, they can save an average of up to 60 percent compared to purchasing policies contractor–by-contractor, while also improving efficiencies.

"Based on learnings from use within the construction industry, Wrap-Ups provide owners the opportunity to enhance the quality of their coverage for projects and realize greater consistency in policy terms and conditions," said Stephen Buonpane, EVP, Chubb Construction Major Accounts. "Wrap-Ups allow an owner to tailor coverage and limits to the site's unique needs and preferences. This is especially important with general liability coverage, since risks can vary significantly from industry to industry and from plan to plant."

Additional benefits of Wrap-Ups include:

elimination of gaps or overlaps in contractor coverage,

easier coordination and plan administration,

streamlined claims handling, and

long-term stability through a single carrier.

Savings can vary depending on retentions and policy structure including when other lines of coverage such as environmental are added into the mix.

"Construction and industrial operations are highly technical. Chubb understands these unique risks, and how to make loss control practices more robust," said Mr. Buonpane.

