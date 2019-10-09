DALLAS, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for National Pizza Month, Chuck E. Cheese® is taking fun to the next level by launching a new pizza delivery box that transforms into an at-home version of its classic Alley Roller game. This innovation makes pizza night more fun by giving families a unique experience, delivering both pizza and play. Available from more than 500 Chuck E. Cheese locations through Grubhub, DoorDash and UberEats, families can now receive Chuck E. Cheese's fun game with their order of delicious, fresh, handmade pizza.

Chuck E. Cheese Delivers More than Pizza with New ‘Must-Have’ for Family Game Night

"Chuck E. Cheese is synonymous with fun and games – two things we know our guests love but don't get with a typical pizza delivery," said Ashley Zickefoose, Chief Marketing and Concept Officer, CEC Entertainment, Inc. "Now, by delivering Alley Roller, one of our most popular and iconic games, along with our freshly made pizza, we're making it easy to bring home the fun on family pizza night."

The do-it-yourself Alley Roller box comes with any medium or large pizza delivery order and includes three colorful, Chuck E. Cheese-themed game balls. To celebrate National Pizza Month, any large pizza delivery order will also come with the option to add Unicorn Churros for just $1 from Oct. 15 – Oct. 31 exclusively through DoorDash and Grubhub.

The innovative pizza box is the latest unique offering from Chuck E. Cheese, following its buzz-worthy dessert option Unicorn Churros introduced in May, and the more recent launch of Super Cauli Crust Pizza. The brand debuted All You Can Play in the summer of 2018, offering guests the option to purchase time instead of play points or tokens. Chuck E. Cheese is also continuing its national remodel initiative with more than 90 restaurants around the country receiving major interior and exterior updates to add a more contemporary look and feel to its family entertainment centers.

For more information, visit www.chuckecheese.com.

About CEC Entertainment, Inc.

CEC Entertainment is the nationally recognized leader in family dining and entertainment with both its Chuck E. Cheese and Peter Piper Pizza restaurants. As the place where a million happy birthdays are celebrated every year, Chuck E. Cheese's goal is to create positive, lifelong memories for families through fun, food, and play and is the place Where A Kid Can Be A Kid®. Committed to providing a fun, safe environment, Chuck E. Cheese helps protect families through industry-leading programs such as Kid Check®. As a strong advocate for its local communities, Chuck E. Cheese has donated more than $16 million to schools through its fundraising programs and supports its national charity partner, Boys and Girls Clubs of America. The Company and its franchisees operate a system of 607 Chuck E. Cheese restaurants and 147 Peter Piper Pizza stores, with locations in 47 states and 13 foreign countries and territories. For more information, visit our website or connect with us on social media.

SOURCE CEC Entertainment, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.chuckecheese.com

