Chuck E. Cheese Pizza Arrives In Kroger Groceries Nationwide

DALLAS, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CEC Entertainment, LLC, the parent company of the world's number one family entertainment venue, Chuck E. Cheese, is expanding its reach beyond its restaurant walls and offering a new take on its fan-favorite pizza directly to consumers' freezers. The brand announced today, a licensing partnership with food manufacturer, Flatlander Foods, to bring a new family-favorite pizza to the Kroger Company's frozen food aisles across the nation.

"We are thrilled to bring Chuck E. Cheese to the grocery aisle with a new product inspired by our famous pizza and created to be enjoyed in family homes across the country," said Melissa McLeanas, VP of Global Licensing, Media and Branded Entertainment Development of CEC Entertainment, LLC. "This partnership is just the beginning as we continue to grow our Licensing Division and extend our brand in new categories for families to enjoy outside of our four walls."

As an iconic brand that knows and has offered families a delicious pizza for over four decades, this latest venture offers a new option for the family chef at home. The tasty new pizzas are available in two flavors: Cheese and Pepperoni and can be found exclusively at Kroger stores across the country. The Chuck E. Cheese pizzas are produced in the USA and follow USDA nutritional guidelines, are made with 100% mozzarella cheese, and offer an excellent source of calcium. Each pizza also includes an offer for 250 free e-tickets that can be used for future visits at any participating Chuck E. Cheese location. The new Chuck E. Cheese frozen pizzas are available for purchase for just $6.99 each.

CEC Entertainment, under new leadership, is taking the Chuck E. Cheese brand to new heights. Over the last year, Chuck E. Cheese has continued to grow internationally in Latin America and Europe and plans to open more than a hundred new stores in the U.S. and internationally over the next three years. The brand also made headlines this summer when it took its beloved characters outside of its venues for the first-ever live concert tour in four cities. The licensing partnership with Flatlander Foods and exclusively to Kroger stores demonstrates the company's strategic innovation and position for growth.

About CEC Entertainment, LLC.

CEC Entertainment, LLC is the nationally recognized leader in family entertainment and dining with its Chuck E. Cheese, Peter Piper Pizza and, delivery only, Pasqually's Pizza & Wings brands. As the place where a million happy birthdays are celebrated every year, Chuck E. Cheese's goal is to create positive, lifelong memories for families through fun, food, and play and is the place Where A Kid Can Be A Kid®. Committed to providing a fun, safe environment, Chuck E. Cheese helps protect families through industry-leading programs such as Kid Check®. As a strong advocate for its local communities, Chuck E. Cheese has donated more than $19 million to schools through its fundraising programs. Peter Piper Pizza features dining, entertainment and carryout with a neighborhood pizzeria feel and "pizza made fresh, families made happy" culture. Peter Piper Pizza takes pride in delivering quality food and fun that reconnects family and friends. With a bold design and contemporary layout, an open kitchen revealing much of their handcrafted food preparation, the latest technology and games, and beer and wine for adults, Peter Piper Pizza restaurants appeal to parents and kids alike. The Company and its franchisees operate a system of 556 Chuck E. Cheese and 114 Peter Piper Pizza venues, with locations in 47 states and 15 foreign countries and territories. For more information, visit chuckecheese.com and peterpiperpizza.com.

About Flatlander Foods LLC

Flatlander Foods LLC is a food company specializing in the consumer-packaged goods industry. Founder and CEO, Eddy Patterson, is an industry veteran with over 25 years' experience in the grocery channel who has helped iconic brands achieve distribution with many of the nation's leading grocery retailers. Flatlander Foods is responsible for production, distribution, logistics, sales, and marketing for its lineup of products, and is the exclusive national licensee for the Chuck E. Cheese® frozen pizza.

For questions please contact:

Alejandra Brady

CEC Entertainment

[email protected]

972-258-5418

SOURCE CEC Entertainment, LLC