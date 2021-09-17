Chuck E. Cheese® Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

Sep 17, 2021, 13:29 ET
DALLAS, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ --
What:
Chuck E. Cheese is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with the help of Bella B.! Debuting a new Afternoon Fun Break segment that honors Hispanic Heritage Month, Bella B. teaches Chuck E. about the importance of celebrating, cultural meanings and shares the significant contributions of influential Hispanic and Latinx figures.
Why:
CEC Entertainment, LLC. and Chuck E. Cheese value education and celebrating diversity and inclusivity. The Chuck E. Cheese cast and friends have always been rooted in the celebration of diversity among the millions of kids around the world who come to visit them at Chuck E. Cheese venues in the U.S. across Latin America and even in the Middle East! Chuck E. Cheese is the place Where Every Kid Can Be a Kid and learning about kids and cultures around the world is just one of the things this group of friends loves to do!
When:
September 17 – October 15, 2021
How to Watch:
