Chuck Foresyth Joins Signature Wealth Group

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Signature Wealth Group (an independent organization aligned with Raymond James Financial Services, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC) is pleased to announce that Chuck Foresyth, CFP®, (Wealth Advisor, RJFS), has joined the practice in the Charlotte, NC branch office.

"With the addition of Chuck to our Charlotte practice, we continue to build our team and expand our bandwidth to deliver wealth management services and our unique suite of financial solutions to more investors and businesses in the community," said John Chidwick, Executive Vice President, National Sales, SWG and Senior Wealth Advisor, RJFS.

A 20-year financial services industry veteran and Certified Financial Planner™, Chuck Foresyth brings his extensive experience in estate planning, mutual funds, annuities, education planning, and portfolio construction to Signature Wealth Strategies. Before entering the financial services industry, Chuck served in the U.S. Army as a paratrooper and multilingual interrogator serving in Bosnia and Russia. Chuck previously held key industry leadership roles at Putnam Investments, Lincoln Financial Distributors, and Ivy Investments throughout the Southeast. Today, his focus is on working with corporations, families, and non-profit organizations in wealth accumulation, wealth preservation, and wealth distribution.

"I'm thrilled to join the Signature Wealth team," Chuck said, "I'll continue to deliver financial solutions to individuals and businesses in the growing and thriving Charlotte community." He added, "My years of customer-focused leadership and service are a perfect match with the values and continued growth of Signature Wealth Strategies."

Formed in 2017 with one goal in mind – to build an advisor-led company that allowed advisors to focus on clients rather than back-office operations, Signature Wealth Group manages more than $1.9 billion in assets and operates 12 branches across 3 states in the Southeast. To learn more about Signature Wealth Group, visit signaturewealth.com .

521 East Morehead Street, Suite 150, Charlotte, NC 28202 | (704) 333-6441. Signature Wealth Group is not a registered broker/dealer and is independent of Raymond James Financial Services. Securities offered through Raymond James Financial Services, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC. Investment Advisory Services are offered through Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc.

Media Contact: Bobbie Adkins, Chief Marketing Officer, Signature Wealth Group, [email protected]

