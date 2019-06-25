Chuck Norris to Travel to Provo, Utah to Promote his CForce Natural Artesian Water

PROVO, Utah, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Legendary actor and martial artist Chuck Norris comes to Utah to be the Grand Marshall of Provo's annual Fourth of July celebration: Freedom Festival. He and his wife, Gena Norris, will lead the the Grand Parade on the morning of the Fourth. The Norrises own and run CForce Bottling Company, which sources its water from deep underneath their Texas-based Lone Wolf Ranch. Chuck is coming to the area to promote the availability of CForce natural artesian water which can be found at local retailers Maverik and Harmon's.

About CForce Natural Artesian Water

CForce is a naturally alkaline artesian water that has been dated back 23,000 years – to the last Ice Age. Before being deposited into this ancient aquifer, CForce water is filtered through volcanic rock, providing it with minerals and electrolytes that give it its' smooth taste and high natural alkalinity. CForce is a certified woman-owned business and a portion of all CForce natural artesian water sales benefit Gena and Chuck Norris' Kickstart Kids Foundation - teaching youth character through karate. CForce can be found in all Maverik: Adventure's First Stop and Harmon's grocery store locations in Utah and surrounding states. For more information and availability, go to www.CForce.com.

About Freedom Festival's Grand Parade

The Grand Parade – the largest of its kind in the state of Utah – highlights freedom through bands, professionally crafted floats, giant helium balloons and local and national performers. Entries will be given the unique challenge to promote patriotism and traditional family values to around 300,000 spectators, through music, displays, dance, and other creative and meaningful expression. The parade will follow a slightly different route this year. It begins at 960 N. University Ave. and proceeds south to 200 S. and then turns east to 200 E. From there it turns north to Center St. and then turns east and ends at 900 E. For more information about the event, go to www.freedomfestival.org.

