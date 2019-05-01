Chuck Price joins Effectual as Chief Operating Officer

HOBOKEN, N.J., May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Effectual, a managed cloud and consultancy practice, today announced the placement of Chuck Price as Chief Operating Officer. Price joins Effectual to codify the company's channel, product, and managed service delivery.

A proven business strategist with over 25 years of executive leadership experience, Price has worked with cloud technologies since their inception. Holding executive roles at Fiserv, TD Ameritrade, Coresite, Ajubeo, SANS Institute, and Logicworks, he has successfully developed and delivered products for the financial services, eProcurement, manufacturing, and Fed/SLED industries. A United States Navy veteran of the first Gulf War, Price held a top security clearance and worked in defense contracting for almost a decade after active duty.

"Effectual is a business that couldn't have existed until now. Since the dawn of this industry, the executive leadership and IT practitioners at Effectual have been swinging hammers, building cloud railroads as pioneers in managed cloud services at Datapipe and other industry-defining businesses," said Chuck Price, COO, Effectual. "Working with the experience and reputation of this team in creating a specialized, next-generation cloud services organization is a real opportunity to provide meaningful business outcomes for our clients."

Price is a results-oriented business leader, well-versed in developing enterprise approaches to digital transformation and cloud adoption planning. A deep technologist with a strong understanding of the channel market, he has extensive hands-on experience in leading corporate strategies that unify human and technology capital to develop high growth opportunities.

"Chuck's ability to speak the languages of both CxOs and technologists is essential to digital transformation projects which require all teams to share a common understanding of business challenges and the goals of chosen technology platforms," said Robb Allen, CEO Effectual. "His focus on customer success and experience in building organizations to scale perfectly aligns with our objectives."

