Chukchansi Tribe and TealHeal agreed to deliver advanced medical care to the homes of the tribal members

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TealHeal and the Chukchansi Tribe of Fresno will deploy the TealHeal platform to members of the Chukchansi Tribe as part of self-insured program run by Fred Alcorta, CEO of Chukchansi Insurance. Fred Alcorta stated, "Being able to take care of tribal elders in the comfort of home during the Covid-19 pandemic is a major driver to provide safe and effective care. Some tribe members have difficulties adhering to a medical regimen, limited access to timely checkups, and fear acquiring Covid19 infection at a healthcare facility. By bringing rapid lab, imaging and tele-doc services to them we believe we will improve the health of the tribe."

Local healthcare providers are very excited about the capabilities of the point-of-care diagnostics and telehealth, delivered on demand. "This gives our visiting nurse the ability to provide advanced care in the home allowing our elders to remain in the home as opposed to transporting them to the regional health clinic for these valuable services. We are also entering into a study to evaluate the cost savings of providing care at home, not just for our elders but also for all members. We hope that at the completion of the study we will have enough data to share with other tribes wanting to reduce their costs and increase the quality of care", said Dr. Alex Habibe, MD, a primary care physician, coordinating TealHeal program in Fresno.

Dr. Gelena Lifchitz, a CEO of TealHeal states, "I am very excited to be working with the Native American healthcare providers. The tribes have been badly affected by SARs-CoV-2 pandemic, that is why rapid at-home Covid testing is an important part of the program. In general, our goal is to provide in-home top-notch primary and urgent care at affordable price. We aim to reduce the number of unnecessary emergency room visits and hospitalization by proactive "one-stop-shop" care delivery. At TealHeal we believe that home is the best place to heal. This resonates well with Native American culture, and we are glad to bring premier wireless technology with human touch and cultural awareness".

TealHeal works with Alcorta Benefits Group (ABG), which has over thirty years of experience in Healthcare Administration. It strides to improve the quality, value and sustainability of self-funding healthcare. A leader in Native American resources for health benefit administration, providing the clients unparalleled quality in transparency, inclusiveness and integrity. To learn more about ABG contact CEO Jennifer Alcorta at [email protected]

The company was founded in 2017 in San Diego, CA with the mission to reinvent the doctor visit based on a simple principle – home is the best place to heal. TealHeal provides a mobile app integrated with electronic health records (EHR), and suite of diagnostic and treatment tools designed to provide the full functionality of an urgent care clinic in the patient's home. Founder and CEO Dr. Gelena Lifchitz is an internal medicine doctor, healthcare management specialist, and entrepreneur. Her co-founder, David Aron, is a software architect and aerospace engineer with over 20 years of experience in software and hardware development.

