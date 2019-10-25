CHUM Fruit Bites Brings All-Natural Fruit Snacks to the United States

Benjamin Bartley was inspired to start the company after his youngest son experienced tooth decay. He felt compelled to take a closer look at how much sugar and artificial ingredients were in his kids' snacks. Having worked for GoGo squeeZ, he understood the benefits of healthier natural snacking options and wanted to give parents like himself a better choice within the world of confectionery.

"At CHUM, we are 100% wild and 100% natural. We don't use fake stuff. If it's good for wild animals, it's good for us," said Bartley. "We wanted to come up with a healthy snack that contained the goodness of real fruit, was naturally sweet, and easy to chew. Kids (and adults!) love the fruity flavors, and parents have peace of mind knowing the snacks have clean and wholesome ingredients. In fact, every pack of CHUM Fruit Bites equals one cup of fruit."

Most fruit snacks on the market today are diluted with preservatives, concentrates, added sugars, and gumming agents. They're also boiled at high temperatures. This process makes it quicker, cheaper, and easier to make, but that much harder to digest and lowers the retention of vitamins, minerals, plant proteins, and fiber. Alternatively, CHUM is dedicated to creating all-natural fruit snacks with no artificial ingredients, added sugars, or colors. The company also prides itself on picking fresh fruits in season and using them in their rawest form. CHUM Fruit Bites are baked slowly at a low temperature, making sure to retain all the goodness nature has to offer.

Bartley wanted to incorporate his passion for protecting animal life and the planet into the company. For many years, Bartley has been an active force for shark conservation and started a charity called Sharksavers, which was eventually rolled into WildAid, a non-profit organization devoted to ending illegal wildlife trade. His love for sharks inspired the brand name "CHUM," as he thought of using the shark snack terminology when making his own snacks. At the same time, it also means a close friend, which perfectly described how he felt about these animals.

"At CHUM Fruit Bites, we are devoted to helping our 'CHUMs,' which is why we feature an endangered animal on each of our flavor packs and donate 15% of our profits to WildAid," stated Bartley. "We offer a snack alternative that is both better for you and the planet."

CHUM Fruit Bites are vegan, gluten-free and Kosher and available in a variety of flavors, including strawberry, peach, apple, berry, and mango.

About CHUM Fruit Bites

CHUM Fruit Bites, based in Limerick, Ireland, is committed to bringing all-natural, healthy snacking alternatives to the world market. CHUM is 100% wild and 100% natural in their ingredients, but also in their passion for the planet. Established at its foundation as a give-back company, CHUM donates 15% of all profits to support WildAid, a non-profit organization with a mission to end the illegal wildlife trade in our lifetimes. For more information, please visit https://chumbites.com/us/ and https://wildaid.org/ .

