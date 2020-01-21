Chunghwa Telecom Reports 2020 Guidance

TAIPEI, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (TAIEX: 2412,NYSE: CHT) ("Chunghwa" or "the Company") today reported its guidance for 2020 on a consolidated basis. All figures were prepared in accordance with Taiwan-International Financial Reporting Standards ("T-IFRSs").

Mr. Chi-Mau Sheih, Chairman and CEO of Chunghwa Telecom, stated, "In 2020, we believe we are well positioned to capture the growth opportunities. The leading market position of our mobile business provides us with a strong foundation for the upcoming deployment of 5G. The first phase of the 5G spectrum auction was completed recently, and we plan to launch 5G services in the third quarter of 2020. In our broadband segment, we will maintain our strategy of migrating customers to higher speed services to capture incremental ARPU. In IPTV, we will continue to leverage popular sports events, such as the upcoming Tokyo Olympic Games, to grow both subscriptions and revenue, which we expect to be further supported by increasing advertisement revenue in line with our growing subscriber base. Finally, in ICT, we remain committed to expanding our in-house developed services to demonstrate our ICT capabilities and expect the overall ICT revenue continue to increase as a meaningful driver to consolidated revenue. Going forward, we remain focused on investing in our core businesses and on leveraging our competitive advantages to generate shareholder value."

For 2020, the Company expects total revenue to increase by NT$ 6.58~NT$7.77 billion, or 3.2%~3.7%, to NT$214.10~NT$215.29 billion as compared to the un-audited consolidated total revenue of 2019. The increase in revenue is expected to be driven by increases in ICT project revenues, Application VAS revenues, handset sales revenue and MOD revenues, which are expected to offset the decrease in voice revenue resulted from continuing VoIP substitution and the decline of mobile service revenue owing to market competition.

Operating costs and expenses for 2020 are expected to increase by NT$ 8.77~NT$9.09 billion, or 5.3%~5.5%, to NT$175.51~NT$175.83 billion as compared to the prior year. The increase is expected to be attributable to the increase of ICT project costs, cost of goods sold and amortization expense of 5G concession and related costs following the launch of 5G services.

Income from operations is expected to decrease by NT$ 2.16~NT$0.45 billion, or 5.3%~1.1%, year over year. Income before income tax and net income attributable to stockholders of the parent are expected to be NT$39.38~NT$41.28 billion and NT$30.91~NT$32.47 billion, respectively, representing year-over-year decreases of NT$2.40~ NT$0.50 billion and NT$1.90~ NT$0.34 billion, respectively. Net earnings per share for 2020 is expected to decrease by NT$0.24~NT$0.04 to NT$3.99~NT$4.19, as compared to the prior year.

Acquisition of Material Assets in 2020 is expected to increase by NT$52.54 billion as compared to the prior year, which is expected to be attributable to the acquisition of 5G licenses, the expansion of 5G network, strategic investments in IP-based Public Switched Telephone Network and the upgrade of MOD platform and the increase of related equity investments led by the expansion of our business deployment.

(NT$ billion except EPS) 2020(F) 2019 (un-audited) change YoY(%) Revenue 214.10~215.29 207.52 6.58~7.77 3.2%~3.7% Operating Costs and Expenses 175.51~175.83 166.74 8.77~9.09 5.3%~5.5% Other Income and Expense 0.27~0.47 -0.08 0.35~0.55 427.7%~667.7% Income from Operations 38.54~40.25 40.70 (2.16)~(0.45) (5.3%)~(1.1%) Non-operating Income 0.84~1.03 1.08 (0.24)~(0.05) (22.5%)~(4.5%) Income before Income Tax 39.38~41.28 41.78 (2.40)~(0.50) (5.7%)~(1.2%) Net Income Attributable to Stockholders of The Parent 30.91~32.47 32.81 (1.90)~(0.34) (5.8%)~(1.1%) EPS(NT$) 3.99~4.19 4.23 (0.24)~(0.04) (5.8%)~(1.1%) EBITDA 74.91~76.53 75.87 (0.96)~0.66 (1.3%)~0.9% EBITDA Margin 35.0%~35.6% 36.6% (1.6%)~(1.0%)

Acquisition of Material Assets 81.26 28.72 52.54 183.0% Acquisition of Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets 80.66 24.53 56.13 228.8% Investment accounted for using equity method - 4.19 (4.19) (100.0%) Others 0.6 - 0.60 100.0% Disposal of Material Assets 1.05 0.08 0.97 1,202.2%

