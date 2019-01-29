Chunghwa Telecom Reports Un-Audited Consolidated Operating Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2018

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (TAIEX: 2412,NYSE: CHT) ("Chunghwa" or "the Company") today reported its un-audited operating results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2018. All figures were prepared in accordance with Taiwan-International Financial Reporting Standards ("T-IFRSs") on a consolidated basis.

Due to the adoption of IFRS 15 starting from January 1, 2018, Chunghwa Telecom chose the modified retrospective method. The figures in 2018 were calculated in accordance with IFRS 15 while the figures in 2017 were prepared under the basis before the adoption of IFRS 15.

(Comparisons throughout the press release, unless otherwise stated, are made with regard to the prior year period.)

Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Highlights

Total revenue decreased by 8.9% to NT$55.46 billion .

. Mobile communications revenue decreased by 13.6% to NT$25 . 03 billion .

. . Internet revenue increased by 9.9% to NT$8.50 billion .

. Domestic fixed communications revenue decreased by 8.1% to NT$18.02 billion .

. International fixed communications revenue decreased by 15.4% to NT $3.0 billion.

billion. Total operating costs and expenses decreased by 9.8% to NT$45 . 45 billion .

. . Net income attributable to stockholders of the parent decreased by 3.0% to NT$8.42 billion .

. Basic earnings per share (EPS) was NT$1.09 .

Full Year 2018 Financial Highlights

Total revenue decreased by 5.3% to NT$215.46 billion

Mobile communications revenue decreased by 7.7 % to NT $100.94 billion

billion Internet revenue increased by 3.1% to NT $29.8 billion

billion Domestic fixed communications revenue decreased by 6.2 % to NT $66.8 billion

billion International fixed communications revenue decreased by 1.0 % to NT $13.4 billion

billion Total operating costs and expenses decreased by 4.9 % to NT $171.94 billion

billion Net income attributable to stockholders of the parent decreased by 8.6 % to NT $35.52 billion

billion Basic EPS was NT$4.58

Mr. Yu Cheng, Chairman and CEO of Chunghwa Telecom, stated, "Competition in the overall market for the fourth quarter of 2018 remained intense, but we were pleased to see successful consolidation of our customer base in major segments. In our mobile business, we kept our leading market position in mobile subscribers and mobile revenue with market share of 36.3% and 37.8%, respectively. To maximize growth of mobile subscribers and mobile revenue, we will offer diversified rate plans and product portfolio to satisfy differing customer demands and encourage greater sign-ups of higher price plans in 2019. For the broadband and the MOD segment, we also maintained our leading market position in Taiwan with 4.5 million and more than 2 million subscribers respectively in the fourth quarter. We expect continued growth of MOD subscribers with our high quality content, such as the exclusive Netflix 4K streaming introduced in January."

"In 2019, we aim to enhance overall business performance by making our research, sales and service distribution more efficient. In particular, we expect our ICT business will rebound as we develop more ICT-focused solutions with our advantages in capabilities of cloud operations, big data analysis, and block-chain technologies. We also aim to further expand our IDC business, which reported an increase in revenue and traffic volume in 2018, by continuing the third phase of construction of the highest rated data center in Banqiao. We remain committed to diversifying our growth drivers and solidifying our industry leadership in 2019 and in the years to come," Mr. Cheng concluded.

Revenue

Chunghwa Telecom's total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2018 decreased by 8.9% to NT$55.46 billion.

Mobile communications revenue for the fourth quarter of 2018 decreased by 13.6% to NT$25.03 billion. Due to increased market competition and VoIP substitution, mobile service revenue decreased year-over-year, and smart device sales decreased as well.

Internet business revenue for the fourth quarter of 2018 increased by 9.9% year over year to NT$8.50 billion. The increase was primarily attributable to the growth of Application VAS revenue.

Domestic fixed revenue for the fourth quarter of 2018 decreased by 8.1% year over year to NT$18.02 billion, mainly due to lower local telephone service and ICT project revenue. The decrease in local telephone service revenue was primarily driven by the increased mobile and VoIP substitution. Broadband access revenue decreased by 1.0% to NT$4.58 billion.

International fixed communications revenue decreased by 15.4% to NT$3.0 billion.

Total revenue for the full year of 2018 decreased by 5.3 % year over year to NT$215.46 billion.

Operating Costs and Expenses

Total operating costs and expenses for the fourth quarter of 2018 decreased by 9.8% year over year to NT$45.45 billion, mainly due to the lower cost of goods sold.

Total operating costs and expenses for 2018 decreased by 4.9 % year over year to NT$171.94 billion.

Operating Income and Net Income

Income from operations for the fourth quarter of 2018 decreased by 2.1% to NT$10.21 billion. The operating margin was 18.4%, as compared to 17.1% in the same period of 2017. Net income attributable to stockholders of the parent decreased by 3.0% to NT$8.42 billion. Basic earnings per share was NT$1.09.

Income from operations for 2018 decreased by 6.6 % to NT$43.62 billion. The operating margin was 20.3%, compared to 20.5% for 2017. Net income attributable to stockholders of the parent decreased by 8.6 % to NT$35.52 billion. Basic earnings per share was NT$4.58.

Cash Flow and EBITDA

Cash flow from operating activities for the fourth quarter of 2018 decreased by 19.6% to NT$20.11 billion.

Cash and cash equivalents, as of December 31st, 2018, decreased by 4.1% to NT$27.66 billion, as compared to that as of December 31st, 2017.

EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2018 decreased by 1.3% to NT$18.19 billion. EBITDA margin was 32.8%, as compared to 30.3% in the same period of 2017.

EBITDA for 2018 decreased by 4.0 % to NT$75.49 billion, and EBITDA margin was 35.0%, compared to 34.6% for 2017.

Capital Expenditure ("Capex")

Total Capex for the fourth quarter of 2018 decreased by 10.5% to NT$9.21 billion.

Business and Operational Highlights

Broadband/HiNet

The Company continued to execute its strategy of encouraging FTTx migration. As of December 31st, 2018, the number of FTTx subscribers reached 3.60 million, accounting for 80.3% of the Company's total broadband users. Moreover, the number of subscribers signing up for speeds of 100Mbps or higher increased by 10.9% year over year, reaching 1.42 million.

HiNet broadband subscribers decreased by 1.3% year over year to 3.68 million as of December 31st, 2018.

Mobile

As of December 31st, 2018, Chunghwa Telecom had 10.59 million mobile subscribers, representing a 1.4% year-over-year increase. The Company also had 9.63 million mobile Internet subscribers, representing a 15.9% year-over-year increase.

As of December 31st, 2018, the Company accumulated 9.46 million 4G subscribers.

Fixed line

As of December 31st, 2018, the Company maintained its leading position in the fixed-line market, with a total of 10.42 million subscribers.

(in NT$ billion) 2018 2017 YoY% 4Q18 Jan.-Dec. 4Q18 Jan.-Dec. 4Q18 Jan.-Dec. Revenue 55.46 215.46 60.88 227.51 -8.9 -5.3 Operating costs and expenses 45.45 171.94 50.38 180.71 -9.8 -4.9 Other income and expense (Note 1) 0.20 0.11 -0.07 -0.10 376.1 202.9 Operating income 10.21 43.62 10.43 46.70 -2.1 -6.6 Pretax income 10.50 44.97 10.74 48.00 -2.3 -6.3 Net income attributable to stockholders of the parent 8.42 35.52 8.68 38.87 -3.0 -8.6 EBITDA 18.19 75.49 18.42 78.60 -1.3 -4.0 EPS(NT$) 1.09 4.58 1.12 5.01 -3.0 -8.6 Note 1: "Other income and expenses" includes gains (losses) on disposal of property, plant and equipment (PP&E) and investment property, and impairment loss on PP&E and investment property. Note 2: The calculation of growth rates is based on NT$ thousand.

2019 Guidance

For 2019, the Company expects total revenue to increase by 2.4~3.5%, to NT$220.56~NT$222.91 billion as compared to the un-audited consolidated total revenue of 2018. Operating costs and expenses are expected to increase by 3.4%~3.7%, to NT$177.84~NT$178.25 billion as compared to the prior year. Income from operations is expected to decrease by 2.1%~ increase by 2.3% to NT$42.69~NT$44.63 billion, year over year. Income before income tax and net income attributable to stockholders of the parent are expected to be NT$43.82~NT$45.76 billion and NT$34.11~NT$35.68 billion, respectively. Basic earnings per share is expected to be NT$4.40~NT$4.60. Acquisition of Material Assets in 2019 is expected to increase by NT$4.64 billion as compared to the prior year.

(NT$ billion except EPS) 2019(F) 2018

(un-audited) change YoY(%) Revenue 220.56~222.91 215.46 5.10~7.45 2.4%~3.5% Operating Costs and Expenses 177.84~178.25 171.94 5.90~6.31 3.4%~3.7% Other Income and Expense (0.03) 0.10 (0.13) (129.5%) Income from Operations 42.69~44.63 43.62 (0.93)~1.01 (2.1%)~2.3% Non-operating Income 1.13 1.35 (0.22) (16.3%) Income before Income Tax 43.82~45.76 44.97 (1.15)~0.79 (2.6%)~1.8% Net Income Attributable to Stockholders of The Parent 34.11~35.68 35.52 (1.41)~0.16 (4.0%)~0.5% EPS(NT$) 4.40~4.60 4.58 (0.18)~0.02 (4.0%)~0.5% EBITDA 78.03~79.95 75.49 2.54~4.46 3.4%~5.9% EBITDA Margin 35.4%~35.9% 35.0% 0.3%~0.8%

Acquisition of Material Assets 33.69 29.05 4.64 16.0% Acquisition of Property, Plant and Equipment 28.99 28.55 0.44 1.5% Others 4.70 0.50 4.20 850.5% Disposal of Material Assets 3.10 0.13 2.97 2363.0%

Financial Statements

