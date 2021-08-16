Church Management Software Market 2021-2025: ACS Technologies Group Inc., Blackbaud Inc., and Breeze ChMS Emerge as the Dominant Players | Technavio

The market vendors offering low-cost, trial versions of church management software, increased benefits of church management software, and the growing number of churches globally are some of the major factors propelling the market growth. In addition, other factors including the integration of church management software with email marketing apps, growing use of analytics with church management software, and rising use of mobile apps with church management software are expected to influence the market positively in the upcoming years.

However, factors such as lack of awareness and improper selection of church management software, a threat from open-source and free church management software, and growing threats to data security are some of the prominent factors anticipated to hinder the market's growth during the forecast period.

Get Report Snapshot to Make Informed Business Decisions Right Here!

www.technavio.com/report/church-management-software-market-industry-analysis

Church Management Software Market: Deployment

By Deployment, the church management software market is segmented into On-premises and Cloud-based software. On-premise church management software was the largest revenue-generating segment in the market as they are convenient and affordable to deploy. The segment will continue to hold the largest share during the forecast period.

Church Management Software Market: Geographic Landscape

In terms of geography, North America contributed 38% of the overall market growth, and the region is anticipated to offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Related Reports:



Catalog Management Software Market by Deployment, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Event Management Software Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Distribution Software Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025



Companies Covered

ACS Technologies Group Inc.

Blackbaud Inc.

Breeze ChMS

Church Community Builder LLC

Ministry Brands LLC

Nuverb Systems Inc.

Raklet LLC

ServantPC Resources Inc.

Your Giving Group

Web Synergies (S) Pte Ltd.



What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2020, 2021, till 2025

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Church Management Software Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist in church management software market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the church management software market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the church management software market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of church management software market, vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market segments

Comparison by Deployment

On-premises - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Deployment

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ACS Technologies Group Inc.

Blackbaud Inc.

Breeze ChMS

Church Community Builder LLC

Ministry Brands LLC

Nuverb Systems Inc.

Raklet LLC

ServantPC Resources Inc.

Your Giving Group

Web Synergies (S) Pte Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com/

