Church Mutual Insurance Company & OneEvent Technologies™ Are Using Artificial Intelligence to Protect Churches and Schools

MADISON, Wis., Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Unfortunately, many churches and schools have inadequate protection against fire and other risks including carbon monoxide and freezing temperatures. Since clergy and staff have varying hours and can't always be onsite, many churches are vacant several days during the week. As a result, problems may arise and go undetected causing significant damage.

"We developed this technology because we knew there was a better way to mitigate tragedies and alert occupants of a building before flames and smoke appeared and before carbon monoxide levels increased to harmful levels," said OneEvent President and CEO, Kurt Wedig. "With our software engine and learning algorithm, OneEvent can help prevent a disaster from happening in the first place."

Church Mutual Insurance Company is working with OneEvent Technologies who will be installing OnePrevent™ Systems in selected churches and schools throughout the Midwest. Through its partnership with OneEvent, Church Mutual is providing customers with the latest technology and offering this Internet of Things (IoT) solution through their CM Sensor™ program.

"The OnePrevent System is yet another tool we can provide to our policyholders to keep their people and property safe," said Tom Kluxdal, director of innovation at Church Mutual. "We place a high value on innovative technology that helps prevent problems before they occur, with IoT and artificial intelligence being critical to our efforts. In fact, OnePrevent fits well into our overall innovation strategy, which is fueled by our Innovation Lab. We look to partner with firms such as OneEvent and also create our own risk-mitigation solutions."

Leveraging wireless sensors to continuously monitor factors such as temperature, smoke, carbon monoxide and motion, the OnePrevent System learns what is normal for a building environment and uses abnormal readings to identify potential risks and deliver necessary alerts via the OnePrevent mobile phone app. This patented monitoring system has a predictive analytics engine embedded inside a series of UL listed sensing devices and is a modern safety solution to protect buildings, assets and occupants.

As a predictive-alert system, OnePrevent is not a fire alarm nor a burglar alarm, but rather advanced supplementary protection that empowers users with alerts via a cloud-based platform and app.

Installations will begin in February.

About OneEvent Technologies

Founded in 2014, OneEvent Technologies was born from the idea that a single event can change your life forever. Based in Mount. Horeb, WI., OneEvent Technologies delivers patented technology that produces lifesaving, descriptive predictive analytics data on residential and commercial properties for the property and casualty insurance industry, as well as the fire, safety, and security sectors. OneEvent is shifting the industry paradigm from reaction to prevention. Learn more at http://oneeventtech.com.

About Church Mutual Insurance Company

Church Mutual Insurance Company, founded in 1897, offers specialized insurance for religious organizations of all denominations, as well as schools, camps, denominational offices and senior living facilities. Church Mutual markets most lines of commercial property and liability insurance, including multi-peril, workers' compensation and commercial auto insurance. In addition to insurance, Church Mutual provides a spectrum of value-added solutions that benefit its customers.

