Churchill Capital Corp III Makes MultiPlan's Analyst Day Presentation Available to Investors

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Churchill Capital Corp III ("Churchill III") (NYSE: CCXX), a public investment vehicle, today said that MultiPlan's analyst day presentation and video, which occurred on August 18, 2020, are publicly available through the following links:

Churchill Capital Corp III is a public investment vehicle formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, acquisition, or similar business combination. Churchill III was founded by a group of leading current and former business and financial leaders. Churchill III's securities are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under ticker symbols CCXX, CCXX. WS and CCXX.U. The Company raised $1.1 billion of cash proceeds in an initial public offering in February 2020. Churchill's first public equity investment company, Churchill Capital Corp, led by Jerre Stead, merged with Clarivate Analytics, a leading provider of comprehensive intellectual property and scientific information, analytical tools, and services in May 2019. Churchill Capital Corp II and Churchill Capital Corp IV are actively pursuing initial business combination targets in any business or industry. For more information, visit iii.churchillcapitalcorp.com

This communication is for informational purposes only and is not intended to and does not constitute, or form part of, an offer, invitation or the solicitation of an offer or invitation to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, sell or otherwise dispose of any securities, or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction, pursuant to the proposed transactions or otherwise, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of any securities in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law. In particular, this communication is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. No offer of securities shall be made in the United States absent registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, such registration requirements.

