Churchill Capital Corp Provides Listing Information Regarding its Securities In Connection with Clarivate Analytics Merger

NEW YORK, May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Churchill Capital Corp (NYSE: CCC) ("Churchill") is providing information to the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") and investors regarding its proposed merger (the "Merger") with Clarivate Analytics Plc ("Clarivate"). As previously disclosed, as a result of the Merger, each outstanding share of common stock of Churchill will be converted into one ordinary share of Clarivate. The outstanding warrants of Churchill will, by their terms, automatically entitle the holders to purchase ordinary shares of Clarivate upon consummation of the Merger. In connection with the Merger, Churchill intends to delist its units, common stock and warrants from the NYSE and subsequently deregister the units, common stock and warrants under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Upon the consummation of the Merger, Clarivate's ordinary shares are expected to be listed on the NYSE under the symbol "CCC" and Clarivate's warrants are expected to be listed on the NYSE American under the symbol "CCC WS."

Important Information for Churchill Investors and Stockholders:

In connection with the proposed transaction, Churchill and Clarivate have filed a definitive proxy statement/prospectus, dated April 26, 2019, and other relevant documents with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The proxy statement has also been mailed to stockholders as of April 10, 2019, the record date, for voting on the proposed business combination. Investors and security holders of Churchill are urged to carefully and fully read the proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant documents that have been and will be filed with the SEC as they contain important information about the proposed transaction and related parties. Free copies of these documents are available through SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Documents filed by Churchill and/or Clarivate can be obtained free of charge from Churchill's website at www.churchillcapitalcorp.com, by written request to Churchill Capital Corp, 640 Fifth Avenue, Floor 12, New York, NY 10019, or by emailing info@churchillcapitalcorp.com.

About Clarivate Analytics

Clarivate Analytics is a global leader in providing trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. Clarivate has built some of the most trusted brands across the innovation lifecycle, including the Web of Science, Cortellis, Derwent, CompuMark, MarkMonitor and Techstreet. Today, Clarivate is a new and independent company on a bold entrepreneurial mission, to help its clients reduce the time from new ideas to life-changing innovations. For more information, please visit clarivate.com.

About Churchill Capital Corp

Churchill Capital Corp is a public investment vehicle formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, acquisition or similar business combination in the information services segment of the broader technology services and software industry. Churchill is led by Chairman Michael Klein and Chief Executive Officer Jerre Stead. Churchill's securities are quoted on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols CCC, CCCW and CCCU. The company raised $690 million of cash proceeds in an initial public offering in September 2018. www.churchillcapitalcorp.com

Additional Information

Churchill and Clarivate and their respective directors and executive officers, under SEC rules, may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies of Churchill's stockholders in connection with the proposed transaction. Investors and security holders may obtain more detailed information regarding the names and interests in the proposed transaction of Churchill's directors and officers in Churchill's filings with the SEC, including Churchill's Form S-1 registration statement, which was declared effective by the SEC on September 6, 2018. Information regarding the persons who may, under SEC rules, be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies to Churchill's stockholders in connection with the proposed business combination are set forth in the definitive proxy statement/prospectus for the proposed business combination. Additional information regarding the interests of participants in the solicitation of proxies in connection with the proposed business combination is included in the definitive proxy statement/prospectus and related documents that the parties have filed with the SEC.

This press release is not a proxy statement or solicitation of a proxy, consent or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the proposed transaction and shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of any securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

Contacts:

