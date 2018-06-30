Churchill Management Group's Randy Conner Named a Most Influential Wealth Manager by the Los Angeles Business Journal

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles Business Journal recently profiled Churchill's President, Randy Conner, in their list of the Most Influential Wealth Managers. Randy Conner was also recently ranked #4 in Forbes Best in State Wealth Advisors list for 2018 – Southern California*.

Randy Conner has been the President and Senior member of Churchill's Investment Team since 2000. Randy is the lead portfolio manager on several strategies including Churchill's ETF Sector Rotation, ranked # 3 on Morningstar's Managed Portfolio Landscape list for the 4th Quarter of 2017.**

Churchill has the pleasure of serving over 5,500 clients with over $5.4 billion in AUM as of June 30, 2018. The firm's success stems from a commitment to communication, a dedicated service team, and a unique blend of Tactical and Fully Invested strategies tailored around Comprehensive Financial Planning.

Disclosures: The rating may not be representative of any one client's experience because the rating reflects a quantitative and qualitative analysis of factors that may include only a sample of the experience of CMG's Clients. The ranking is not indicative of future performance.

*FORBES TOP 250 WEALTH ADVISORS FOR 2017 & FORBES BEST IN STATE WEALTH ADVISORS 2018 ranking is for Randy Conner of Churchill Management Group ("CMG"). CMG did not pay a fee to participate in the Rankings, but may purchase reprints of the Forbes article. The ranking, which was developed by Forbes' partner Shook Research, is based on in-person and telephone due-diligence meetings and a ranking algorithm for advisors who have a minimum of seven years of experience. The ranking algorithm is based on quality of practice learned through telephone and in-person interviews, client retention, industry experience, review of compliance records, firm nominations; and quantitative criteria, including: assets under management and revenue generated for their firms. Investment performance is not a criterion because client objectives and risk tolerances vary, and advisors rarely have audited performance reports. Rankings are based on the opinions of SHOOK Research, LLC which does not receive compensation from the advisors or their firms in exchange for placement on a ranking.

**CMG did not pay to participate in the Morningstar Ranking and is not affiliated with Morningstar. 4Q17: Based upon Morningstar's 4th Quarter 2017 ETF Managed Portfolios Landscape for its 5-Year Return (it ranked 9th for its 3-Year Return). Morningstar is tracking 1,180 strategies from 182 firms with total assets (AUM and AUA) of $123 billion through December 2017.

