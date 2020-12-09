Churchill Mortgage Promotes Kevin J. Hanna to President of Northwest Region

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Churchill Mortgage, an industry leader providing conventional, FHA, VA and USDA residential mortgages across 46 states, announced the promotion of Kevin J. Hanna to president of the Northwest Region.

Hanna launched Churchill's Northwest office in early 2019, opening an operational center in Lake Oswego, Ore., that employed just four team members. In less than two years, Hanna has expanded Churchill's regional presence to incorporate nearly 100 employees in more than 15 offices in Oregon, Washington, Idaho and Alaska, with additional representation in California. During that time, the Northwest team achieved approximately $700 million in loan volume.

The Northwest Region is one of the most competitive markets in the nation, continuing to see high demand. With a strong management background in retail and wholesale sales and operations, Hanna has grown his operation by placing an unending commitment to aligning Operations with Sales to ensure a united team for serving families.

"I'm honored by this promotion," said Hanna. "Churchill doesn't compromise on culture. We've grown our business by finding people of the highest integrity. At the end of the day, we know our mission is to equip local borrowers with tools and services to make smarter mortgage decisions."

Prior to his appointment, Hanna served as executive vice president of the region. Buoyed by the strong market going into 2021, Hanna aims to further grow his staff and open more offices throughout the region.

Hanna previously spent 15 years in the industry working alongside family, where he fostered strong ties with the region's lending community. He values those relationships greatly. A lifelong Oregonian, Hanna notes that the Northwest Region is home to a population that values local investments and long-term relationships. "We're hypersensitive to serving local vendors," he said. "We know the local market. We live here. We serve here."

Hanna supports several local organizations including Doernbecher Children's Hospital and Randall Children's Hospital. He is the School Advisory Board president at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic School in Lake Oswego and a coach for his children's soccer teams.

Through Hanna's stewardship, Churchill recently launched an initiative alongside Sackcloth & Ashes, a local blanket company who, for every blanket sold, donates an additional blanket to a local homeless shelter. Through the partnership, Churchill will be giving over 5,000 blankets to clients upon closing on their mortgage. This means that an another 5,000 blankets will be donated to local shelters. Additionally, because of the success of this partnership in the PNW, Sackcloth & Churchill have expanded to an exclusive, nationwide partnership that will result in 20,000 blankets being donated. Hanna & Churchill have also invested in more than a dozen Northwest Region charitable groups in the last two years.

"Giving back is a tremendous part of Churchill's servant leadership," said Hanna. "Also, I couldn't do this alone. Jeff Miller is a big part of this journey with me and has been since the beginning. We have been fortunate to build an incredible team." Jeff Miller is Vice President of the Northwest Region. Miller, a 15-year industry veteran, supports all dynamics of Churchill's Pacific Northwest expansion, including operations, marketing and overall strategy.

"Churchill's President & CEO, Mike Hardwick, coined the motto, 'Always put people over profits.' Kevin Hanna truly exemplifies that belief," said Matt Clarke, COO of Churchill Mortgage. "He lives by those words every day — through his commitment to his wonderful family, dedication to his team and support for his community. During this challenging year, Kevin has overseen tremendous growth in the Northwest region, which is a testament to his character and rock-solid belief system."

Founded in 1992, Churchill Mortgage is a privately-owned company by its more than 700 teammates. A full-service and financially-sound leader in the mortgage industry, the company provides conventional, FHA, VA and USDA residential mortgages across 46 states. As heard on personal finance expert and author Dave Ramsey's nationally syndicated radio show, the lender's mission is to help borrowers achieve debt-free homeownership and build wealth through a smarter mortgage plan, regardless of their starting point. Churchill Mortgage is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Churchill Holdings, Inc.

Churchill Mortgage's notable achievements include recognitions as a "Top Lender" by Scotsman Guide: Residential, an eight-time "Top Workplace" by The Tennessean, one of the "Best Mortgage Companies to Work For" by National Mortgage News and a "Fast 50" company, "Top 100 Private Company" and "Best in Business" by the Nashville Business Journal. For more information about Churchill Mortgage, visit www.churchillmortgage.com or follow the company on LinkedIn, Twitter @ChurchillMtg, Instagram, Pinterest and Facebook.

