Church's Chicken® Adds New Vice President of Digital Marketing and Technology - Alan Magee

"The decision to bring Alan aboard is tied directly to the rollout of our new global brand positioning," says Joe Christina , Chief Executive Officer for Church's . "As our brand moves in an increasingly digital direction, we've created this role specifically to address the unique needs, challenges, and opportunities that come with marketing across digital and non-traditional platforms. Alan has a strong track record in the restaurant industry for being able to establish and lead an entire digital ecosystem. His expertise is going to be instrumental in achieving the best-in-class market position we're pursuing going forward. We're very excited to have him join the team."

In his new role at Church's, Magee is tasked with overseeing Church's entire digital evolution as the brand transitions from a traditional-marketing-only brand to one that utilizes a broad scope of marketing channels to bring marketing campaigns to life, engage with guests on their terms, build loyalty, and attract a new generation of "Flavor First Fans" through a frictionless experience.

Magee comes to Church's after serving two years as Senior Director of Brand Marketing for Moe's Southwest Grill, a division of FOCUS Brands. While there, he oversaw all elements of brand marketing, including calendar strategy, product innovation, brand positioning, and the brand's newly announced "Oasis" prototype restaurant. His "digital first" approach brings digital & social media, content relationship management, online ordering, and loyalty platforms all under the same umbrella – a proven tactic that will undoubtedly influence Church's future digital marketing strategy. Other restaurant experience for Magee includes serving as a Brand Marketing Manager for Arby's Restaurant Group. Outside of the restaurant industry, Magee also formerly worked with InterContinental Hotels Group on the repositioning of the Crowne Plaza brand as well as the hotel group's integrated partnerships with the PGA TOUR and BMW Motorsports. He will personally lead several agency relationships.

"It is always gratifying to be able to work with a brand that is on its way up," says Magee. "Church's has been making great strides in the industry lately and I'm looking forward to making the kinds of contributions that help the brand earn greater market share and stronger brand presence worldwide."

Magee is currently a member of the University of Georgia's Digital Marketing Executive Board. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Marketing from Clemson University and a Master's Degree in Advertising from The University of Texas at Austin.

About Church's Chicken®

Founded in San Antonio, TX in 1952 by George W. Church, Church's Chicken® is one of the largest quick service restaurant chicken chains in the world. Church's® specializes in Original and Spicy Chicken freshly prepared throughout the day in small batches that are hand-battered and double-breaded, Tender Strips®, honey-butter biscuits made from scratch and freshly baked, and classic, home-style sides all for a great value. Church's® (along with its sister brand Texas Chicken® outside the Americas) has more than 1,500 locations in 23 countries and international territories and system-wide sales of more than $1 billion. For more information, visit www.churchs.com. Follow Church's® on Facebook at www.facebook.com/churchschicken and Twitter at www.twitter.com/churchschicken.

Contact: Kim Miller

866.571.3449

kmiller@inklinkmarketing.com

SOURCE Church's Chicken

Related Links

http://www.churchs.com

