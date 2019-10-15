Church's Chicken® Honors Franchisee with Posthumous Induction into Hall of Fame

ATLANTA, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As a tribute to one of its finest who recently passed away, Church's Chicken® posthumously awarded David Newman with membership to the company's prestigious Hall of Fame. Newman is only the fifth person to be bestowed the honor, which is reserved for members of the Church's family who have made the greatest positive impacts on the brand and the people around them. Earlier this year, Church's also launched the David Newman internship program in remembrance of David's many contributions to education and professional development.

"David was the best of us," said Church's Chief Executive Officer, Joe Christina, as he made the induction at the brand's yearly Excellence in Leadership Conference (ELC) this past week. "He was not only a brilliant businessman but also one of the most compassionate people I've ever met. He was instrumental in bringing our core values to life and will be greatly missed. My greatest hope is that we will all continue to fulfill the example he set for us." Christina also shared his own fond memories of Newman, making a touching personal tribute and counting him as an inspiration and a friend.

Initially a franchisee, David Newman joined Church's more than 25 years ago when he opened more than a dozen Church's restaurants in Texas. Newman grew that business substantially over time – giving back to the local community along the way. He was actively involved in schools and education in many ways, including establishing scholarships at schools in his area, contributing to the Church's Scholars program, serving as a mentor to students and providing meals to kids in need. One of his greatest achievements in this regard was to create a first-of-its-kind corporate internship program at Church's in which university-level juniors and seniors would travel to company headquarters for a four-week immersion program learning the business aspects of a global quick-service restaurant brand. Because of his many years with the brand, Newman was selected as one of the founding members of the Excellence Advisory Council – an internal advisory board on leadership and brand stewardship that works directly with key Church's executives and the Church's Independent Franchise Association (CIFA) to strategically address system-wide business objectives, best practices, and solutions to business challenges.

Always willing to be of service to others, Newman was known for giving job opportunities to underprivileged students, volunteering to feed first responders during emergencies or in times of crisis, and helping to build parks, schools and other community resources. When asked why he would do these things, David would share that he was inspired to do so by his own mother and father; it was something he believed deeply in sharing with his own family.

"We are so touched to accept this recognition on David's behalf," said Lulu Newman, wife of David Newman, who was joined by her and David's two adult children at the event. "David would be so proud to know he made such a difference to those he worked alongside for so many years. Please know that he believed deeply in the power of Church's to do great things for others and that he would be honored to have you all continue his legacy."

About Church's Chicken®

Founded in San Antonio, TX in 1952 by George W. Church, Church's Chicken® is one of the largest quick-service restaurant chicken chains in the world. Church's® specializes in Original and Spicy Chicken freshly prepared throughout the day in small batches that are hand-battered and double-breaded, Tender Strips®, Honey-Butter Biscuits™ made from scratch and freshly baked, and classic, home-style sides all for a great value. Church's® (along with its sister brand Texas Chicken® outside the Americas) has more than 1,500 locations in 25 countries and international territories and system-wide sales of more than $1 billion. For more information, visit www.churchs.com. Follow Church's® on Facebook at www.facebook.com/churchschicken and Twitter at www.twitter.com/churchschicken.

Contact: Kim Miller

866.571.3449

kmiller@inklinkmarketing.com

SOURCE Church's Chicken

Related Links

http://www.churchs.com

