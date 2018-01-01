Church's Chicken® In The Detroit Market Loves Its Neighbors - And It Shows!

ATLANTA, Aug. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- There's nothing like a good neighbor and Church's Chicken® knows that. One of the largest, quick-service restaurant chicken chains in the world, Church's will be extending its gratitude to all its neighbors by offering an 8 pc leg and thighs for just $5.99 during Customer Appreciation Week. The special promotion will run from Wednesday, August 8th to Tuesday, August 14th, all day long at all 14 participating Church's restaurant in the Detroit, Michigan area.

"At Church's we care about our customer's satisfaction and we pay attention to their likes and dislikes, so for Customer Appreciation Week we have come up with a way to say 'Thank You for being our neighbor and our customer,'" said Nazar Syed, VP of Franchise Operations for Falcon Holdings. "We are committed to providing an excellent product and service, which is the key to our continued success for over six decades. During this special time period, our customers will be able to enjoy delicious daily deal designed with them in mind."

Among the menu choices guaranteed are Church's freshly-prepared, original and spicy-chicken, and the fresh-baked signature Honey-Butter Biscuits™. Other home-made style side items include mashed potatoes, coleslaw, corn on the cob, baked macaroni and cheese, fried okra, and more. Guests can also enjoy the new limited time offer the Chicken MegaBites in original and Smoky BBQ. The juicy, all-white-meat chicken bites are offered in three different meal options to fit any budget or appetite.

Church's Chicken is at the head of the fast-food chicken restaurants in the Detroit market.

"As it has been for over 66 years, all of Church's restaurants, including the Gratiot Avenue location, comply with all the regulations of the Health Department Food Safety division," added Syed.

