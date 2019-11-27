Church's Chicken® Partners with No Kid Hungry to Benefit Arizona Food Bank

TUSCON, Ariz., Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of Church's Chicken® long-term commitment to giving back and strengthening the communities it serves, Church's long-time franchisee, Noor Samji, toured the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona in the Tucson area to learn more about and support its operations.

Church's has been a partner of No Kid Hungry since 2016 and currently leads multiple fundraising efforts, such as an annual coupon book sale, a Round Up for No Kid Hungry platform that runs all year long, and volunteer events across the country. On November 19, Noor Samji and members of his Tucson area team gathered to take an in-depth tour of the award-winning Food Bank, a local partner of No Kid Hungry. Samji toured the area where volunteers help sort, stock, and pack food bundles for people and families who depend on the food bank for access to healthy, nutritious foods. In addition to his time, Samji offered another contribution – a check in the amount of $500 - to support the Food Bank's efforts in the region. Sio Castillo, chief development officer of the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, was on hand to accept the monetary donation.

"The communities of Southern Arizona have always been important to us at Church's," said Noor Samji, Church's Chicken Franchisee. "The people of Tucson are our friends, family and neighbors. It means a lot to us to be able to give back to those who could use an extra hand. We are grateful to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona and No Kid Hungry for letting us get involved and showing others how they can help make a difference, too."

About Church's Chicken®

Founded in San Antonio, Texas, in 1952 by George W. Church, Church's Chicken® is one of the largest quick-service restaurant chicken chains in the world. Church's specializes in Original and Spicy Chicken freshly prepared throughout the day in small batches that are hand-battered and double-breaded, Tender Strips®, Honey-Butter™ biscuits made from scratch and freshly baked, and classic, homestyle sides all for a great value. Church's (along with its sister brand Texas Chicken® outside the Americas) has more than 1,500 locations in 23 countries and international territories and system-wide sales of more than $1 billion. For more information, visit www.churchs.com. Follow Church's on Facebook at www.facebook.com/churchschicken and Twitter at www.twitter.com/churchschicken .

About No Kid Hungry®

No child should go hungry in America. But 1 in 7 kids will face hunger this year. No Kid Hungry is ending childhood hunger through effective programs that provide kids with the food they need. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization working to end hunger and poverty.

About the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona

Founded in 1976, the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona provides food for people in need, advocacy and nutrition education throughout southern Arizona, including Cochise, Graham, Greenlee, Pima and Santa Cruz Counties. The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona is a member of Feeding America. The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona was named 2018 Food Bank Member of the Year by Feeding America, a network of 200 food banks nationwide, for its work in rescuing and distributing produce across the country. For more information, visit www.communityfoodbank.org.

