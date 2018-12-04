Church's Chicken Re-Grand Opening in Jackson, MS on Saturday, December 15

JACKSON, Miss., Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The delicious taste of Church's Chicken's® hand-battered, made-in house fried chicken, home-style sides, and scratch-made Honey Butter Biscuits™ is re-opening in Jackson, MS. On Saturday, December 15, the Church's restaurant at 3280 Medgar Evers, Jackson, MS will unveil an all-new look and complete top-to-bottom renovation indoors and out as part of the popular chicken brand's expansion.

"This is an exciting re-opening to one of our favorite destinations," said Pete Servold, Executive Vice President of U.S. Operations for Church's Chicken. "The people of Jackson have been long-time fans of our quality food and great values."

In honor of the restaurant's re-grand opening on Saturday, December 15th, guests are invited to enjoy a 10 am to 1 pm celebration of great food and family friendly fun. Balloons and a radio remote featuring WKXI-FM (KIXIE 107 FM) will be accompanied by a huge prize drawing and giveaway for such items as:

Free Chicken for a Year Cards

2 TVs

1 iPad

Bikes donated from employers and local supporters

Hours of operation will consist of: Monday – Thursday 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m. and Sunday 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. Our new telephone number is 601.519.4033.

About Church's Chicken®

Founded in San Antonio, TX in 1952 by George W. Church, Church's Chicken® is one of the largest quick service restaurant chicken chains in the world. Church's® specializes in Original and Spicy Chicken freshly prepared throughout the day in small batches that are hand-battered and double-breaded, Tender Strips®, honey-butter biscuits made from scratch and freshly baked, and classic, home-style sides all for a great value. Church's® (along with its sister brand Texas Chicken® outside the Americas) has more than 1,500 locations in 23 countries and international territories and system-wide sales of more than $1 billion. For more information, visit www.churchs.com. Follow Church's® on Facebook at www.facebook.com/churchschicken and Twitter at www.twitter.com/churchschicken.

CONTACT: Kim Miller

866.571.3449

kmiller@inklinkmarketing.com

SOURCE Church's Chicken

