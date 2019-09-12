Church's Chicken® Re-Opens Newly Reimaged Restaurant in Farmington, NM

FARMINGTON, N.M., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Church's Chicken® , along with franchisee Emily Development Company, LLC, is celebrating the grand re-opening of its Farmington, NM location. The global quick-service restaurant chain will be satisfying the area's chicken enthusiasts with a fresh new look as they introduce the brand's reimaged design throughout the restaurant. The official grand re-opening is set to take place on Saturday, September 14th.

"We are thrilled to be re-opening our Farmington location and to continue to provide the quality food and great values the community has come to know and love," said Frank Lopez, President of Emily Development Company, LLC. "Our guests recognize and appreciate the quality and culinary skill that goes into each and every Church's meal, and now they can continue to enjoy the Church's tradition in a fresh, new atmosphere."

Guests will find that the restaurant bears attractive new design and décor elements, which include Church's latest interior seating options, new exterior design and color palettes, and contemporary lighting inside and out.

The grand re-opening of the Farmington restaurant will be on Saturday, September 14th from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at 5455 E. Main Street. Local radio station KNDN 960 AM will be on site for the celebration with music and fun, and Church's free 2-piece meal "Be My Guest" coupons will be given out. Guests can also register to win a big screen TV or Xbox. The public is invited to stop by for some delicious down-home flavor that only Church's can deliver - food and fun for the whole family.

"Church's is world-renowned for their freshly prepared original and spicy chicken and fresh-baked Honey-Butter Biscuits™ made from scratch daily," said Pete Servold, Executive Vice President of US Operations at Church's Chicken. "The Church's family is excited to bring a fresh, new look to this restaurant while continuing the tradition of providing delicious, down-home flavor to the community we are proud to serve."

About Church's Chicken®

Founded in San Antonio, TX in 1952 by George W. Church, Church's Chicken®, along with its sister brand Texas Chicken outside of the Americas, is one of the largest quick service chicken restaurant chains in the world. The brands specialize in Original and Spicy Chicken freshly prepared throughout the day in small batches that are hand-battered and double-breaded, Tender Strips®, Honey-Butter Biscuits™ made from scratch and freshly baked, and classic, home-style sides all for a great value. Church's Chicken and Texas Chicken have more than 1,500 locations in 25 countries and global markets and system-wide sales of more than $1 billion. For more information about Texas Chicken franchising opportunities, visit https://www.churchs.com/franchising/. For more information about Church's Chicken visit www.churchs.com . Follow Church's at www.facebook.com/churchschicken and www.twitter.com/churchschicken .

Contact: Peyton Sadler

305.631.2283

Peyton@inklinkmarketing.com

SOURCE Church's Chicken

Related Links

http://www.churchs.com

