Church's Chicken® Reopens Restaurant In Waco

WACO, Texas, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Church's Chicken® is celebrating the grand reopening of its Waco, TX location. The global quick-service restaurant chain will be satisfying the area's chicken enthusiasts under long-time franchisee Mike Collins, who owns dozens of Church's Chicken franchises across Texas and New Mexico. The official grand reopening is set to take place on May 9th from 4 p.m. -6 p.m. at 1710 S. 31st Street, Temple, TX 76501.

Mike Collins, the President of Ampler Chicken, LLC, has years of hands-on experience in the quick-service industry and has overseen restaurants across Texas and New Mexico.

"It's great being a part of such a storied brand. To many, Church's is simply a restaurant, but to others, we're a member of the community whose weekly visits are enjoyed by the whole family," said Collins.

Guests will find that the restaurant bears attractive new STAR Image design and décor elements, which include Church's latest interior seating options, new exterior design and color palettes, and contemporary lighting inside and out.

The grand reopening will include food, giveaways, live music, a speaker, and mascots – fun for the whole family.

Church's is world-renowned for their freshly-prepared original and spicy chicken and fresh-baked Honey-Butter Biscuits™ made from scratch daily. "We're excited to see another restaurant reopened with both a new loom and revitalized energy," said Peter Servold, Executive Vice President of US Operations at Church's Chicken. "At Church's, we believe it's our franchisees who make our restaurants the kind of place that keeps people coming back."

Founded in San Antonio, TX in 1952 by George W. Church, Church's Chicken® is one of the largest quick service restaurant chicken chains in the world. Church's® specializes in Original and Spicy Chicken freshly prepared throughout the day in small batches that are hand-battered and double-breaded, Tender Strips®, Honey-Butter Biscuits™ made from scratch and freshly baked, and classic, home-style sides all for a great value. Church's® (along with its sister brand Texas Chicken® outside the Americas) has more than 1,500 locations in 23 countries and international territories and system-wide sales of more than $1 billion. For more information, visit www.churchs.com. Follow Church's® on Facebook at www.facebook.com/churchschicken and Twitter at www.twitter.com/churchschicken.

