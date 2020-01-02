Church's Chicken® Rings in the New Year with Variety and Value 'Double Feature'

First is the all-NEW Handheld Chicken Pot Pie – a perfectly portable version of classic chicken pot pie, featuring all-white-meat chicken and mixed vegetables in a buttery and creamy sauce wrapped in a hot, flaky and golden fried pie crust. In addition, fans will celebrate the return of one of Church's most popular Down Home taste sensations – Buttermilk Ranch MegaBites ® – dippable, portable and juicy, all-white-meat chicken bites hand battered and breaded in Church's signature coating, cooked to a golden crisp and tossed in Church's tangy, herbed buttermilk ranch seasoning. All starting at just $3.

"Our culinary experts are renowned for inventing new and clever ways for Church's timeless tastes to fit perfectly with guests' modern lives," says Jennifer Chasteen , Vice President of Brand Strategy & Activation for Church's. "On-the-go versions of homestyle classics like our new Handheld Chicken Pot Pie and Buttermilk Ranch MegaBites, deliver a new twist on honest-to-goodness comfort food you can carry."

While supplies last, guests can enjoy Church's NEW Handheld Chicken Pot Pie starting at the introductory price of two for $3. In addition, guests can choose their own right-sized Buttermilk Ranch MegaBites meal – with a five-piece MegaBites and Honey-Butter Biscuit™ starting at just $3, an 8-piece MegaBites, Fries and Honey-Butter Biscuit for $5, or a 20-piece MegaBites for only $10.

"To kick off the new year, we're pleased to offer consumers big Church's flavor and value with new takes on the tastes they love, plus grab-n-go meal options to fit any budget or appetite," Chasteen adds.

About Church's Chicken®

Founded in San Antonio, Texas, in 1952 by George W. Church, Church's Chicken® is one of the largest quick-service restaurant chicken chains in the world. Church's® specializes in Original and Spicy Chicken freshly prepared throughout the day in small batches that are hand-battered and double-breaded, Tender Strips®, Honey-Butter Biscuits™ made from scratch and freshly baked, and classic, homestyle sides all for a great value. Church's® (along with its sister brand Texas Chicken® outside the Americas) has more than 1,500 locations in 25 countries and international territories. With system-wide sales of more than $1 billion, the system had a recording-breaking year in 2019. During two national media windows the brand drove sales performance that outpaced the broader QSR category. For more information, visit www.churchs.com. Follow Church's® on Facebook at www.facebook.com/churchschicken and Twitter at www.twitter.com/churchschicken.



Contact: Kim Miller

866.571.3449

kmiller@inklinkmarketing.com

SOURCE Church's Chicken

