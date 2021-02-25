Church's Chicken® Spotlights Top Restaurant Performers from 2020

ATLANTA, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Church's Chicken , one of the largest quick-service restaurant chicken chains in the world, recently recognized top performers across their domestic restaurant system during the year 2020. Individual awards were distributed to 34 team members, including Market Leader of the Year, Top Scorecard Performance, Regional General Manager of the Year, and others. Juan Zapata of Harlingen, TX received the distinctive honor of Market Leader of the Year. The awards are traditionally distributed at the company's annual ELC Conference, but was conducted virtually this year in consideration of COVID-19.

"Our people play such a vital role in our organization and it gives us great pride to be able to recognize their achievements," said Pete Servold, EVP of Franchise and Company Operations with Church's Chicken. "The individuals who we honored with the 2020 awards demonstrated that despite a challenging year, they were able to continue to shine and lead by their exemplary performance and dedication. These team members are outstanding representatives of the Church's brand and Our Texas Way."

Other top recognitions were awarded to Santos Alvarado for Top Scorecard Performance, and Regional General Manager of the Year was awarded per zone, Zone 1 - Vanessa Martinez (Edinburg, TX) and Zone 2 - Meshanda Varnado (Hammond, LA).

Team members were recognized for their sales, customer service, and operational performance. In addition to receiving a trophy, individuals were also awarded a $200 gift card.

The following were the 2020 Church's award recipients.

Top Profits RGM* and ML*: Zone 1 - RGM Maria Flores (San Benito, TX)

ML Santos Alvarado (Pharr-San Juan-Alamo, TX)

Zone 2 - RGM Danaisa Chance (Albany, GA)

ML Kirt Coleman (New Orleans, LA)



Top 3 - Highest Sales: Zone 1 - Maria Flores (San Benito, TX)

Jose Marrero (Alamo, TX)

Alex Garcia (Rio Grande, TX)

Zone 2 - Danaisa Chance (Albany, GA)

Kathleen Wilson (Selma, AL)

Delores Givens (Augusta, GA)



Market Leader Highest Average Unit Volume: Zone 1 - Eduardo Mederos (Miami, FL)

Zone 2 - Kirt Coleman (New Orleans, LA)



People Award: Zone 1 - ML Miguel Luna (Weslaco, TX)

RGM Olga Aguirre (Mission, TX)

Zone 2 - ML Ardie Taylor (Birmingham, AL)

RGM Kathleen Wilson (Selma, AL)



Most Improved: Zone 1 - ML Ali Irtiza (Memphis, TN)

Zone 2 - ML Mose Walker (Montgomery, AL)



"Our Texas Way": Zone 1 - ML Fernando Rangel (Mission/RGC, TX)

Zone 2 - ML Andres Lopez (Baton Rouge, LA)



Highest Overall Satisfaction: Zone 1 - ML Oscar Andrade (Brownsville, TX)

RGM Josie Gutierrez (Hidalgo, TX)

Zone 2 - ML Mose Walker (Montgomery, AL)

RGM Joshua Martin (Spartanburg, SC)



Speed of Service: Zone 1 - ML Oscar Andrade (Brownsville, TX)

RGM Josie Gutierrez (Hidalgo, TX)

Zone 2 - ML Mose Walker (Montgomery, AL)

RGM Joshua Martin (Spartanburg, SC)



Highest Average Unit Volume "Off-Premise" Sales: Zone 1 - ML Tim Ovind (Tampa, FL)

Zone 2 - Tresa Ray (St. Louis, MO)

*ML = Market Leader; RGM = Regional Market Manager

"This year, we added the Our Texas Way award to recognize team members who embody the culture of our organization, which centers on people, community, and service to others," added Servold. "We applaud each of these individuals and are incredibly grateful for all their efforts."

For more information about Church's Chicken, visit www.churchs.com or follow their Facebook and Instagram pages.

About Church's Chicken®

Founded in San Antonio, Texas, in 1952 by George W. Church, Church's Chicken® is one of the largest quick-service restaurant chicken chains in the world. Church's® specializes in Original and Spicy Chicken freshly prepared throughout the day in small batches that are hand-battered and double-breaded, Chicken Sandwich, Texas Tenders, Honey-Butter Biscuits™ made from scratch and freshly baked, and classic, homestyle sides all for a great value. Church's® (along with its sister brands Church's Texas Chicken in the Americas and Texas Chicken® outside the Americas) has more than 1,500 locations in 26 countries and international territories. During two national media windows the brand drove sales performance that outpaced the broader QSR category. For more information, visit www.churchs.com. Follow Church's® on Facebook at www.facebook.com/churchschicken and Twitter at www.twitter.com/churchschicken

Contact: Kim Miller

866.571.3449

[email protected]

SOURCE Church's Chicken

Related Links

https://www.churchs.com/

