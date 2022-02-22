Church's Chicken® Values Culture and Expands Its Leadership with QSR Industry Expert and Seasoned Marketer

ATLANTA, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a year of successful initiatives to revitalize their brand character, Texas heritage and unique bold flavors, Church's Chicken ® announced it has promoted Claudia Lezcano to Senior Vice President U.S. Marketing. This move further expands its significant industry expertise to the Church's executive team which has continued to embrace diversity of thought across its entire corporate and restaurant network. In her newly updated role, Lezcano will oversee brand strategy, creative, media, and product R&D divisions across the U.S. and report directly to President and CEO, Joe Christina.

"Claudia has the vision and attitude to help us fulfill our next 5-Year Strategic Plan," stated Christina. "She brings clarity around purpose and people, key characteristics among our leadership team. It is important to all of us at Church's to recognize people and create opportunities for our brightest stars to grow and advance."

Lezcano, recently highlighted in Senior Human Resource Management, first joined Church's in summer of 2021 as Vice President of Brand Strategy & Activation, leading a talented group of marketers.

In her role, Claudia will be responsible for maximizing marketing's impact on the business, specifically around growing sales and profitable traffic, cross functional collaboration to solve strategic business opportunities and leading initiatives that will drive future growth; these include the loyalty platform, data driven customer contact management and insights inspired connectivity with Church's diverse customer base. Lezcano will serve as an important liaison between the company and U.S. franchisees.

"I am honored that the Church's family has appreciated my contributions thus far, and I am motivated to build upon those achievements in ways that positively impact the entire brand," said Lezcano. "I believe the power of diverse leadership encourages more participation from all stakeholders and my goal is to be the kind of inspirational leader that motivates personal and professional growth."

About Church's Chicken®

Founded in San Antonio, TX in 1952 by George W. Church, Church's Chicken® is one of the largest quick service restaurant chicken chains in the world. Church's® specializes in Original and Spicy Chicken freshly prepared throughout the day in small batches that are hand-battered and double-breaded, Tender Strips®, Honey-Butter Biscuits™ made from scratch and freshly baked, and classic, home-style sides all for a great value. Church's® (along with its sister brand Texas Chicken® outside the Americas) has more than 1,500 locations in 23 countries and international territories and system-wide sales of more than $1 billion. For more information, visit www.churchs.com. Follow Church's® on Facebook at www.facebook.com/churchschicken and Twitter at www.twitter.com/churchschicken .

Contact: Kim Miller

866.571.3449

[email protected]

SOURCE Church's Chicken