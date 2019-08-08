Churrasco for Kids Special Offers Free Dinner For Young Foodies At Texas de Brazil Churrascarias Nationwide Between August 12-15

"Churrasco is meant to be enjoyed by groups of family and friends and we always look forward to offering this back-to-school offer each year," says Salim Asrawi, president and chief operating officer for the family-owned Texas de Brazil brand. "It's a great way to connect with one another before school schedules take over, and fun to watch the kids' enthusiastic reactions to our costumed gauchos carving freshly-grilled meats at each table," he adds.

Texas de Brazil treats every guest to a full rodizio-style dining experience that begins at the expansive salad area filled with chef-made salads, artisan breads, imported cheeses, fresh buffalo mozzarella, steamed asparagus with marmalade sauce, Brazilian hearts of palm, spicy shrimp salad, sushi, sautéed mushrooms, feijoada (black beans), jasmine rice, Moqueca (Brazilian coconut fish stew), lobster bisque and much more. It's a steakhouse even vegetarians love.™

For the main attraction, various meats are grilled the authentic Brazilian gaucho way --over open flame using natural wood charcoal, giving the meats a deeper and more intense flavor with just the right amount of smokiness. Some of the tempting selections include succulent lamb chops, leg of lamb, picanha (sirloin), filet mignon, Parmesan-crusted pork loin, chicken breasts wrapped in bacon, Brazilian sausages and more.

During the continuous dining occasion, guests pace the gaucho's service with a simple flip of a red and green disc. Green indicates when additional servings are welcome while red indicates a break is needed.

Desserts served a la carte satisfy those with a sweet tooth with selections including flan, deliciously rich papaya cream and Brazilian cheesecake plus specialties such as pecan pie, carrot cake, and key lime pie.

Adults will enjoy specialty cocktails including the Brazilian favorite, the Caipirinha, as well as an expertly curated wine list which includes acclaimed varietals from California and South America vineyards and Texas de Brazil's own private label collection of six varietals exclusively bottled in Chile.

Welcoming diners of all ages, Texas de Brazil regularly features 50 percent savings off regular dinner prices for children 6-12. Children 3-5 years of age dine for $5 and those under two dine free.

For dinner hours, pricing and locations, visit www.texasdebrazil.com.

About Texas de Brazil

Texas de Brazil is an authentic churrascaria featuring a continuous dining experience that blends the unique culture of Brazil, with the generous hospitality of Texas. The menu features a vast selection of grilled meats, a 50-item salad area, an award-winning wine list and a la carte dessert selections. Founded as a family-owned business in 1998, Texas de Brazil is now the largest Brazilian-American steakhouse brand in the world, with restaurants in 23 states and seven countries. Stay connected. Follow @texasdebrazil on Instagram and Twitter, and Texas de Brazil on Facebook. For information, visit http://www.texasdebrazil.com.

SOURCE Texas de Brazil

Related Links

http://www.texasdebrazil.com

