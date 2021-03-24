CHZ Technologies to Model Thermolyzer Waste-to-Energy Technology Through Agreement With NREL

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CHZ Technologies, LLC has entered into a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) entitled "Simulation of Complex Reacting Media in Multidimensional Reaction Chamber" with the U.S. Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL). The objective of the agreement is to use NREL's high-performance computing capabilities plus data from CHZ Technology's ThermolyzerTM technology to maximize the efficiency and achieve larger scale Thermolyzer systems. Such improvements will enable Thermolyzer systems to convert more plastic waste into energy economically.

"We are grateful for this opportunity to illustrate how improvements in design of the Thermolyzer technology will lead to a global solution to waste plastics," said Ernest Zavoral, CEO of CHZ Technologies, LLC. "The technology currently recycles plastics and tires into beneficial recycled saleable products such as renewable syngas, and a biochar can be sold for a profit. The technology has the potential to be a waste industry disruptor," he explained.