CI Capital Partners Announces Agreement to Sell Portfolio Company Impact Group to Acosta

NEW YORK, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CI Capital Partners, a New York-based private equity firm, announced today that it has signed a definitive agreement to sell one of its portfolio companies, Impact Group to Acosta, an integrated sales and marketing services provider in the consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry. Impact Group is a sales and marketing agency that provides outsourced sales, marketing, and merchandising services to consumer packaged goods manufacturers.

Under CI Capital's ownership, Impact Group completed 12 add-on acquisitions of other sales and marketing agencies. Since acquiring Impact Group in April 2016, CI Capital made significant improvements to the business, such as, improving e-commerce capabilities through strategic partnerships and key hires, investing in technology systems and business intelligence tools, and implementing operating initiatives and process improvements that resulted in improved forecasting capabilities.

At the time of CI Capital's investment, Impact Group's business was focused on six states in the Western United States. Now, the company has a national presence that spans the 48 contiguous states. Since CI Capital acquired Impact Group in April 2016, the company's revenue and EBITDA have increased by nine and ten times, respectively.

Tim Hall, Managing Director of CI Capital, stated, "When we invested in Impact Group in 2016, we saw an opportunity to build a company that served high-growth, specialty and natural food companies. Through an active buy-and-build strategy, we were able to grow the company organically and through strategic acquisitions, while developing a premier customer base and a national presence." Will Swayne, Managing Director of CI Capital, added, "We are appreciative of the partnership we have developed with the Impact Group team over the last five years, and wish them all the best as they enter this exciting next phase."

Matt Buskirk, President of Impact Group, commented, "With CI Capital's support, Impact Group transformed itself from a regional, specialty business to a national player with local market expertise in natural, specialty, ethnic and emerging brands. We have worked together to build a strong company on a path to further strengthen its offerings and provide even greater value to clients going forward."

Following the sale, CI Capital will retain Impact's Cluep business unit, a digital advertising agency acquired by Impact Group in September 2018. The transaction is expected to close in July 2021, pending all necessary approvals and closing conditions.

ABOUT IMPACT GROUP

Founded in 1994, Impact Group is a fearless and passionate sales and marketing agency with offices and teams spread strategically across the country. Impact Group has decades of combined experience in the retail broker and CPG industry, which enables clients to more effectively connect with retailers and drive aggressive growth and sales. Impact Group focuses on leading change through disruptive and innovative services including sales, merchandising, and category analytical support to companies in the CPG industry. Over 700 remarkable CPG companies trust Impact Group to represent their brand. With associates, Impact Group is known for fostering a culture that is authentic, strategic, collaborative and entrepreneurial. For more information, please visit https://www.impactgrp.com/.

ABOUT CI CAPITAL PARTNERS

CI Capital Partners LLC is a leading North American private equity investment firm with approximately $1.3 billion in assets under management that has invested in middle-market companies since 1993. CI Capital forms partnerships with experienced management teams and entrepreneurs to build substantial businesses through add-on acquisitions, organic growth and operational improvements. Since inception, CI Capital and its portfolio companies have made over 395 acquisitions representing approximately $10 billion in enterprise value. For more information on CI Capital Partners, please visit www.cicapllc.com.

