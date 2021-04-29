CIA and FoodService Director Magazine Announce Plant-Forward Healthcare Foodservice Operations to Watch

HYDE PARK, N.Y., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Culinary Institute of America (CIA) and FoodService Director (FSD) have unveiled the Plant-Forward Healthcare Operations to Watch, a list of hospitals and senior-living communities whose foodservice teams demonstrate industry-leading innovation in plant-forward cuisine, local sourcing, sustainability, and more. The plant-forward movement has taken the foodservice world by storm, and with COVID-19 casting a harsh spotlight on the link between poor food choices and many of the underlying health conditions that elevated risk of disease and death during the pandemic, the concept of food as a vital pathway to good health may have a more receptive audience than ever before.

The CIA and FSD collaborated on developing the list with input from Health Care Without Harm, an organization that promotes sustainability within healthcare. The CIA and FSD will further feature honorees from the list as part of the CIA's Menus of Change Leadership Summit: Virtual Edition, June 22-24, and at FSD's MenuDirections conference, taking place Oct. 17-19, at the University of Notre Dame.

"The term 'hospital food' once conjured up images of soggy vegetables and gray meat, but not anymore," said Greg Drescher, the CIA's vice president of strategic initiatives and industry leadership. "The organizations on this list shatter that stereotype with creative menus and mouthwatering dishes that show patients and visitors how vibrant and flavorful healthy, plant-forward eating can be."

The CIA has long worked to promote healthy, sustainable, and delicious menu strategies, through its Menus of Change initiative, a collaboration with Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health—Department of Nutrition, and, most recently, through a host of educational resources at the CIA's Plant-Forward Kitchen website. In mid-2021, the CIA will launch its new plant-forward training and certification program for foodservice operators.

"As consumers up their demand for plant-based offerings, dining teams across the country are finding exciting ways to deliver," said FSD Editor-in-Chief Kelsey Nash. "The innovation exemplified by these operations is a testament to the versatility and promise of produce and other plants at the center of the plate."

For additional information, or to view the full list, visit https://www.foodservicedirector.com/plant-forward-healthcare-operations-to-watch.

