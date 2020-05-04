CIA and FSR Magazine Unveil 2020 Plant-Forward Watch List

Following a collaboration with sister magazine QSR last year, FSR and the CIA have partnered to highlight restaurants leading the plant-forward movement. The FSR-CIA Plant Forward Full-Service Watch List spotlights full-service restaurants making plant-based ingredients the stars of their menus in creative and delicious ways. Ranging from casual to fine dining, the emerging brands and multi-concept groups highlighted within the report have exemplified what it means to ideate, prepare, and serve plant-forward dishes. Their success and continued growth are a testament to the growing adoption and future potential of plant-forward eating.

"Prior to this pandemic, which has brought such pain and dislocation to our industry, the plant-forward trend had accelerated into a consumer juggernaut," says Greg Drescher, CIA vice president of strategic initiatives. "As our sector rebuilds, we anticipate an even greater proliferation of plant-forward menu items that help strengthen our immune systems, support greater overall health, and align with customers' growing passion for sustainability. This collaboration shines a light on the delicious, innovative approaches chefs across the country are taking to advance plant-forward menus."

The Watch List, which appears in FSR's May issue, pairs CIA's leadership in culinary innovation and education with the magazine's insights into the full-service restaurant sector. CIA experts vetted the list through the lens of its industry-leading Menus of Change initiative—a groundbreaking collaboration between the CIA and Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, Department of Nutrition―that works to realize a long-term practical vision for healthy, sustainable, and delicious menus, through principles including an emphasis on plant-forward choices. The annual Menus of Change Leadership Summit also will be conducted as a virtual seminar series later this summer.

"Putting plants front and center has quickly changed from a cottage industry to a movement that is gaining momentum across the country," says Nicole Duncan, editor of FSR. "From casual to fine dining, these are the full-service restaurants and restaurant groups that are showcasing the versatility of fresh produce, whole grains, pulses, and other plant ingredients while growing their presence in the industry."

As part of the partnership, Duncan will moderate a virtual panel of restaurant leaders featured in the report as part of the Global Plant Forward Culinary Summit.

About the CIA:

Founded in 1946, The Culinary Institute of America is the world's premier culinary college. Dedicated to developing leaders in foodservice and hospitality, the independent, not-for-profit CIA offers master's, bachelor's, and associate degrees with majors in culinary arts, baking & pastry arts, food business management, hospitality management, culinary science, and applied food studies. Its conferences, leadership initiatives, and consulting services have made the CIA the think tank of the food industry and its worldwide network of more than 50,000 alumni includes innovators in every area of the food world. The CIA has locations in New York, California, Texas, and Singapore. For more information, visit www.ciachef.edu .

About FSR:

Providing ideas and insights for full-service restaurants, FSR magazine (www.fsrmagazine.com) speaks to restaurant decision makers—owners, operators, chefs, and beverage managers, across all segments of the industry from fine dining to casual cafés, national chains to independently owned restaurants.

SOURCE The Culinary Institute of America and FSR Magazine