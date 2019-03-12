CIBC announces changes to the CIBC Atlas Clean Energy Index

DENVER, CO, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - CIBC (NYSE: CM) (TSX: CM) today announced that the index rebalance following close of business on March 15, 2019 will result in changes to the CIBC Atlas Clean Energy (the "Index") as follows:

American Superconductor Corp (Ticker: AMSC) will be added to the index

Willdan Group Inc. (Ticker: WLDN) will be added to the index

Constituent additions to and deletions from the Index do not reflect an opinion by CIBC US Private Wealth Management on the investment merits of the respective securities. For further information, please contact CIBC Private Wealth Management at 720.221.5000.

About CIBC

CIBC strives to build trusting and enduring relationships by putting our clients at the center of all we do. CIBC is a 150-year-old Toronto-based, global financial institution with our U.S. headquarters in Chicago. CIBC Private Wealth Management serves as a trusted advisor to private clients and select foundations and endowments, with approximately $50 billion in assets under management and administration (as of December 31, 2018). For more information, visit us at us.cibc.com/private-wealth or cibc.com/US.

SOURCE CIBC

Related Links

www.cibc.com

