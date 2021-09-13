CIBC announces changes to the CIBC Atlas Clean Energy Index

DENVER, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - CIBC today announced that the CIBC Atlas Clean Energy Index (the "Index") rebalance following close of business on September 17, 2021, will result in changes to the Index as follows:

Constituents to be added:

Stem, Inc. (Ticker: STEM)

Lion Electric Co. (Ticker: LEV)

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (Ticker: ZEV)

Green Plains, Inc. (Ticker: GPRE)

Constituents to be removed:

Universal Display Corporation (Ticker: OLED)

Acuity Brands Inc. (Ticker: AYI)

Orion Energy Systems Inc. (Ticker: OESX)

Xebec Adsorption, Inc. (Ticker: XBC CN)

Rex American Resources Corporation (Ticker: REX)

Willdan Group, Inc. (Ticker: WLDN)

Sunworks Inc.(Ticker: SUNW)

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (Ticker: GP)

Ayro, Inc. (Ticker: AYRO)

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (Ticker: GRN CN)

Constituent additions to and deletions from the Index do not reflect an opinion by CIBC US Private Wealth Management on the investment merits of the respective securities. For further information, please contact CIBC US Private Wealth Management at 720.221.5000.

About CIBC

CIBC (NYSE: CM) (TSX: CM) is a leading North American financial institution with 10 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services in the United States, across Canada and around the world. In the US, CIBC Bank USA provides commercial banking, private and personal banking and small business banking solutions and CIBC US Private Wealth Management offers investment management, wealth strategies and legacy planning. Visit us at cibc.com/US.

Private banking solutions are offered through CIBC Bank USA, Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender. CIBC Bank USA and CIBC Private Wealth Group, LLC are both indirect, wholly owned subsidiaries of CIBC. CIBC Private Wealth Group and its subsidiaries do not provide, and are not responsible for, the products and services offered by CIBC Bank USA. CIBC Bank USA (Bank) will not pay employees of CIBC Private Wealth Group or its subsidiaries for referring clients to Bank, but to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations, the referral of clients to Bank for eligible products or services may be considered by CIBC Private Wealth Group in determining discretionary compensation to employees. The CIBC logo is a registered trademark of CIBC, used under license. Investment Products Offered are Not FDIC-Insured, May Lose Value and are Not Bank Guaranteed.

SOURCE CIBC

Related Links

www.cibc.com

