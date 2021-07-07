CIBC, Itaú, NAB and NatWest Group launch carbon offset platform to drive transparency in Voluntary Carbon Market

Corporations worldwide are using carbon offsets as a tool to implement their climate action strategies. Project Carbon aims to support a thriving global marketplace for quality carbon offsets with clear and consistent pricing and standards and will provide a valuable pathway for our clients in their efforts to achieve a net zero goal.

Our project will facilitate:

Increased delivery of high-quality carbon offset projects

A liquid carbon credit marketplace with price certainty and transparency

The creation of a strong ecosystem to support the offset market

The development of tools to help clients manage climate risk

In alignment with the leading Taskforce on Scaling Voluntary Carbon Markets (TSVCM), established by Mark Carney, UN Special Envoy for Climate Action and Finance, the project helps remove current barriers to voluntary carbon offset purchasing.

Project Carbon will initially be launched as a pilot in August to demonstrate the operational, legal and technical capability of the platform.

The team is keen to invite like-minded institutions to join the cohort to help deliver a shared service platform that the group believes will be fundamental to the scaling of the Voluntary Carbon Market.

Key Features

Represents the book of record for ownership of Carbon Credits

Allows owners of credits to clearly demonstrate possession to the market, thus reducing risks of double counting and simplifying reporting

Supports price discovery through the posting of executed trade sizes and prices to the market

Promotes project investment through the transparent demonstration of market demand

Provides full traceability and linkage back to source of the credit

Assists Registries by facilitating the rapid scaling of client base

Takes care of post trade settlement, allowing all market participants including exchanges and marketplaces to offer value add services on top

Aligned with the objectives of the TSVCM

Pilot built on a private Ethereum platform developed with ConsenSys

Quotes:

"Tackling climate change is everyone's job. We're helping to find solutions and support our customers as they take action to transition to Net-Zero by 2050. Project Carbon is a terrific example of how technologies such as blockchain can address existing barriers and make carbon offsets more accessible for our customers – as part of their broader plans to reduce overall emissions and achieve their own targets."

Victor Dodig, President and Chief Executive Officer, CIBC; Milton Maluhy Filho, CEO, Itaú Unibanco; Ross McEwan, Group CEO, National Australia Bank; Alison Rose, CEO, NatWest Group.

