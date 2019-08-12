CIBC Selects SEI Wealth Platform to Power Growth Strategy

OAKS, Pa., Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI (NASDAQ: SEIC) today announced CIBC U.S. Private Wealth Management has selected the SEI Wealth PlatformSM (SWP) to support its business with a comprehensive operating platform. This news was first announced on SEI's second-quarter 2019 earnings call.

"By providing CIBC access to the collective power of SEI's platforms via an enhanced, unified solution, we can support its efforts to provide its clients with a sophisticated and streamlined wealth management experience," said Steve Meyer, Head of Global Wealth Management Services at SEI. "We look forward to supporting CIBC."

SEI's solution can support CIBC U.S. Private Wealth Management with a comprehensive set of front-office capabilities and end-client experiences, coupled with core processing support for both internal and external custody relationships, including:

Investment planning and proposal generation

Portfolio management and performance reporting

Compliance services

Fund processing and administration

"CIBC is pleased to work with SEI," said Scott Wilson, Chief Operating Officer of CIBC U.S. Private Wealth Management. "Their platform solution can enhance our already unique client offering while also positioning our business for continued growth."

About the SEI Wealth PlatformSM

The SEI Wealth Platform (the Platform) is an outsourcing solution for wealth managers encompassing wealth processing services and wealth management programs, combined with business process expertise. With the Platform, SEI provides wealth management organizations with the infrastructure, operations, and administrative support necessary to capitalize on their strategic objectives in a constantly shifting market. The SEI Wealth Platform supports trading and transactions on 128 stock exchanges in 40 countries and 43 currencies, through the use of straight-through processing and a single operating infrastructure environment. For more information, visit: seic.com/wealthplatform.

About SEI

After 50 years in business, SEI (NASDAQ: SEIC) remains a leading global provider of investment processing, investment management, and investment operations solutions that help corporations, financial institutions, financial advisors, and ultra-high-net-worth families create and manage wealth. As of June 30, 2019, through its subsidiaries and partnerships in which the company has a significant interest, SEI manages, advises or administers $970 billion in hedge, private equity, mutual fund and pooled or separately managed assets, including $335 billion in assets under management and $630 billion in client assets under administration. For more information, visit seic.com .

