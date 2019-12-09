CIBC's Agility Savings Account Named a Best of 2020 by GOBankingRates.com

CHICAGO, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - CIBC Agility Savings, the online-only high interest savings account offered by CIBC Bank USA, was named a Best Savings Account of 2020 by GOBankingRates.com.

GOBankingRates.com highlighted CIBC Agility's high rate, 24/7 online access and no monthly fees as key features of the account.

"We are pleased that GOBankingRates.com recognizes the great value provided by a CIBC Agility Savings account," said Brant Ahrens, President, CIBC US Retail and Digital Banking. "We strive to help our clients realize their goals by providing an easy and reliable way to grow their savings faster."

CIBC Agility was introduced in May 2018 and provides an attractive interest rate to those looking to reach their savings goals faster. With online account opening, CIBC Agility serves clients in all 50 states.

About CIBC

CIBC (NYSE: CM) (TSX: CM) is a leading North American financial institution with 10 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services in the United States, across Canada and around the world. In the U.S., CIBC Bank USA provides commercial banking, private and personal banking and small business banking solutions and CIBC Private Wealth offers investment management, wealth strategies and legacy planning. Visit us at cibc.com/US.

SOURCE CIBC

