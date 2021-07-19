Cibdol Participating in Fundraising Event, Fight Cancer Night

Cibdol

Jul 19, 2021, 04:00 ET

BASEL, Switzerland, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cibdol, a Swiss manufacturer of CBD products, is participating in Fight Cancer Night. The kickboxing event in Boerdonk, Netherlands takes place on 4th September, 2021 and promises to be an action-packed fundraiser for two leading cancer charities, Kika and Fight Cancer.

Hoping to raise over €25,000, fourteen entrepreneurs and representatives will go toe to toe to raise money for life-saving cancer initiatives. Two of Cibdol's own, Lesley van Houten and Thomas de Poorter, join the event, continuing a company-wide tradition of local fundraising. The two charities in question, Kika and Fight Cancer, support thousands of people with cancer living in the Netherlands.

  • Kika is an inspirational charity raising money for childhood cancers, which affect over 550 children a year in the Netherlands. With over €137 million raised so far, Kika knows that more research is needed to support children and save lives.
  • Fight Cancer is another pivotal charity that helps to extend the life of people living with cancer, while also funding research that may lead to a cure. Fight Cancer's work is essential as it focuses on prevention, educating thousands in healthy lifestyle habits.

With all businesses fighting for a worthy cause, the night promises to be high-octane and action-packed. Alongside the scheduled fights (14 in total), there's an award ceremony and exclusive after party. All money raised will go directly to Kika and Fight Cancer to continue their life-saving work.

It's only by working together that we can hope to combat this terrible disease and improve the quality of life for everyone affected. Join https://www.cibdol.com/ and over a dozen local businesses as they take the fight directly to cancer.

Fight Cancer Night event details:

  • Saturday 4th September, 2021
  • Pastoor van Schijndelstraat 37, Boerdonk
  • Doors open from 20:00
  • Over 18's only

For more information about the event, visit: https://www.cibdol.com/blog/837-cibdol-at-fight-cancer-night

For pictures visit this link.

