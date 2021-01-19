CIBO and Peoples Company Join Forces to Generate Carbon Credits for Regenerative Practices on More Than 20,000 Acres of Managed Land

"Together, CIBO and Peoples Company are leading the way in economically and environmentally sustainable incentives to growers and owners of cropland in the U.S.," said Steve Bruere, CEO at Peoples Company.

"The benefits of sustainable and regenerative agriculture are clear over the medium to long term," continued Bruere. "What is missing is a way to create immediate, new incentives for sustainable management. As the leading farmland management firm in the U.S., we are uniquely suited to combine our expertise and reach with CIBO Impact to provide carbon credit incentives."

Through the partnership, Peoples Company has committed to initially enroll over 20,000 managed acres in the CIBO Impact platform, creating potentially $400,000 of new revenue for owners and operators in the first year when all credits are verified and sold. Additionally, Peoples Company and CIBO are working together to create partial incentive pre-payments for enrolled land. Under the partnership, for the first time, growers and owners will be eligible to receive immediate incentive payments against expected future sales of carbon credits.

"Partnering with Peoples Company makes sense, for farmers and for sustainable agriculture," said Daniel Ryan, CEO at CIBO Technologies. "Peoples Company is as forward-thinking about sustainable farmland management as we are about delivering enabling technology. This partnership charts a pathway that others should follow."

CIBO Impact offers a streamlined approach for enrolling land, quantifying the carbon impact of various practices, and remotely verifying practices to generate and sell carbon credits -- all with minimal effort on the part of farmers. CIBO uses ecosystem simulation and modeling to quantify the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and carbon sequestration, and uses advanced computer vision to verify practices. Covered practices currently include nitrogen application, tillage, irrigation, cash-crop identification and cover-crop emergence.

Regenerative management decisions are made annually by growers and owners, and create real, permanent reductions in greenhouse gas emission and sequestration of atmospheric carbon within our soil systems. CIBO Impact allows Peoples to have insights for individual fields and manage and monitor entire portfolios in one place: yield predictions, in-field variability, historical and current management practices, carbon credits and Regenerative Potential™.

Consumers and organizations alike can achieve their climate and carbon offset goals by purchasing credits directly from the voluntary CIBO marketplace. Enterprises can use CIBO to track, manage and monitor land, growers and owners in their supply chain, co-ops, management and investment portfolios and retail territories. Whether prospecting for new land, monitoring regenerative agriculture practices or buying carbon credits, organizations can benefit from CIBO Impact. Carbon offsets may be purchased now from U.S. farmers at https://www.cibotechnologies.com/mp/carbon.

About Peoples Company

Peoples Company is a nationally recognized land transaction and advisory firm, to source and acquire high-quality farmland; provide diligence and investment analysis; develop and execute data strategies; and actively manage farmland in a sustainable manner. Peoples Company land management approach provides an intense focus on using information, analysis, production strategies, and advancing technology to increase production on the most fertile acres, while allowing for conservation of the more sensitive parts of a farm. Peoples Company Land Managers target four areas of a farm to achieve desired outcomes including conservation, fertility, drainage and yields. For more information, visit https://peoplescompany.com.

About CIBO

CIBO was founded by Flagship Pioneering with the idea of using advanced technologies to deliver a deep understanding of land and agricultural systems to help secure the future of agriculture. The company's solution, CIBO Impact, is focused on driving and accelerating the transition to sustainable agriculture by providing a deep understanding of land and agricultural systems, incenting regenerative management practices, and delivering a powerful solution for managing and monitoring large portfolios of land. Learn more at cibotechnologies.com.

