CIBO Releases October County-Level Yield Forecasts for U.S. Crops Ahead of WASDE Report.

CIBO's estimates are timed in conjunction with the latest World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) available October 9. Intended as an additional lens to view trends and market shifts in pricing, these forecasts are part of the company's drive to make available the information, data and tools to help create truly sustainable farming for the future.

"We are working hard at helping to cultivate an agricultural ecosystem that works on both the environmental and economic levels, which is the only way to become truly sustainable," said Dan Ryan , chief executive officer (CEO) at CIBO Technologies. "At the heart of that effort is making sure farmers and other agricultural decision-makers have the up-to-the-minute information they need to understand how national yield and pricing trends will come to life on their farms and in their local counties."

The CIBO updated national estimates for corn and soybean yield as of Oct. 1, 2020, are as follows:

National corn yield estimate: 172 (bu/ac)

National soybean yield estimate: 54 (bu/ac)

New, Estimated Planted Acres Available Now

Using remotely sensed data, computer vision and machine learning, CIBO now provides estimated planted acres for 2020—predictions available ahead of the USDA's estimates.

Estimated planted acres provide information about potential crop size and have important implications for the price of corn and soybeans. Given the unprecedented times of COVID-19 in the U.S., these numbers will help reveal if growers reacted to the markets or stayed the course with their planting intentions. CIBO is helping provide growers with the deep insights needed for local planning, decision-making, and actionable farming in these uncertain times.

For More Information

View CIBO's October 2020 U.S. County-Level Crop Yield Forecast

U.S. County-Level Crop Yield Forecast

Contact with questions about CIBO's monthly, county-level crop yield forecasts and/or planting date estimates.

About CIBO

Founded by Flagship Pioneering, CIBO delivers objective, science-driven intelligence about land at the parcel level, at a national scale, and without requiring local data to be input by farmers. This information drives efficiencies in land and related markets by connecting participants to objective information, and to each other.

CIBO's insights include land and lease valuation, productivity, stability, environmental impact, yield forecast, and future states of land. Parcels can be searched locally or nationally against more than 20 criteria.

Property and financial marketplaces have proven to be valuable disruptors in the residential and commercial real estate markets. Leveraging our proprietary capabilities, CIBO is breaking the code and bringing similar solutions to the ag and land markets. Learn more at cibotechnologies.com .

