CIBS Returns - Exhibitors Confirm attendance at CIBS2020

Among all the exhibitors who have returned to CIBS, the one that deserves highlight is Yamaha, a comprehensive international group involved in many industries, began to produce and sell various marine products such as yachts and fishing boats made of FRP in 1960. With its high performance and easy sailing experience, Yamaha is deeply loved by the majority of marine sports enthusiasts, especially the well-known motorboats. With the injection of CIBS new industries and cross-border integration of new plates, Yamaha will return after a year's leave and celebrate the 25th anniversary with CIBS.

Another exhibitor that will return to CIBS2020 is JETSET Marine - the exclusive importer of four world renown yacht brands: Arcadia from Italy, Bavaria from Germany, Monterey and Bennington from America. With heavy investment and commitments in stock boats and spare parts warehouse, JETSET marine offers fast delivery and round the clock after sales services and technical supports, which guarantee the maximum enjoyment of its boat owners. To introduce and promote the boating lifestyle and culture to more people, JETSET will appear at CIBS2020 and express its spirits to the visitors.

CIBS is a platform that offers the business chances for exhibitors and attendees from boat industry in home and abroad to share and exchange their minds and valuable information. Apart from Yamaha and JETSET, Mercury Marine, Suzuki Marine, Honda, Holylight, Garmin and likewise exhibitors who enjoy reputations in China market and joined in CIBS2019 will continue to participate in CIBS2020 as well. "CIBS successfully advertised and promoted the boat industry. We are one of the first companies to attend the exhibition, the scale this year is tremendous, there are many unexpected events on site, and the reactions of visitors are excited. I'm glad to see that fishing, water sports and diversified lifestyles engaged into Chinese visitors' life," said Bill McEathron at CIBS2019, the General Manager of Mercury Asia.

The 25th edition of the China International Boat Show (CIBS) will take place from 31 March to April 2, 2020 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center, Shanghai. So far, over 50% of spaces were sold out and the booths are still available. CIBS2020 also welcomes the participation from equipment and spare parts manufactures. At this moment, there are 7 more new attended equipment makers from China confirmed their joining to the exhibition, but the story of new session boat show has just started and is waiting for new reader to engage in.

