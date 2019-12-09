CIC Launches Hong Kong's First Mega Construction Innovation Expo

A total number of 222 local and overseas organisations from 15 countries and regions will participate in the 4-day CIExpo. It features four key themes, namely Offsite Construction, Robotics and Automation, Digital Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Materials, with a target to attract 10,000 visitors. About 40 experts, academics, government officials and entrepreneurs from local and overseas engineering backgrounds are invited to speak at four international conferences about "Building Information Modelling (BIM)", "Modular Integrated Construction (MiC)", "Design for Manufacture and Assembly (DfMA), Robotics and Automation" and "Building Asia Forum".

Chairperson of CIC Committee on Productivity, Ir Ringo YU, expressed that innovation and technology is a world trend driving the transformation of the construction industry. He encouraged Hong Kong's practitioners to grasp this opportunity to innovate and learn new technologies to enhance the construction productivity, safety and quality.

Executive Director of CIC, Ir Albert CHENG said, "Through the CIExpo, we expect to introduce the world's cutting-edge technologies and innovative solutions and gather relevant talents to exchange their experiences and knowledge with local practitioners, bringing the construction industry into a new innovation era."

In addition, the CIC will organise CIC Construction Innovation Award Presentation Ceremony to recognise outstanding innovative initiatives of the local and international industry leaders and academics on 18 December. Ten technical tours will also be arranged on 20 December to demonstrate local innovative buildings including "MiC" Display Centre, CIC Zero Carbon Park, BIM Space, Happy Valley Underground Stormwater Storage Tank, Hong Kong Drainage Tunnel Project, revitalisation projects at Shanghai Street and Lee Tung Street as well as T‧Park Sludge Incineration Plant, etc.

Website: ciexpo.cic.hk

SOURCE Construction Industry Council