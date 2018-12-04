CICC UK Becomes First UK Cross-border Global Depositary Receipts Conversion Institution

BEIJING, Dec. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On 4 Dec 2018, the Shanghai Stock Exchange announced the registration of China International Capital Corporation (UK) Limited (CICC UK) as a UK cross-border Global Depositary Receipts conversion institution under the stock connect scheme between Shanghai Stock Exchange and London Stock Exchange. CICC UK has become the first UK cross-border Global Depositary Receipts conversion institution announced under the scheme.

In accordance with the Interim Measures for the Listing and Trading of Depositary Receipts under the Stock Connect Scheme between Shanghai Stock Exchange and London Stock Exchange and the Guidelines for the Cross-Border Conversion of Depositary Receipts under the Stock Connect Scheme between Shanghai Stock Exchange and London Stock Exchange, the Shanghai Stock Exchange has announced the registration of China International Capital Corporation (UK) Limited as a UK cross-border Global Depositary Receipts conversion institution for the stock connect scheme.

CICC's mainland and UK equity teams will be responsible for the cross-border conversion of Global Depositary Receipts under the stock connect scheme. CICC has also obtained the market-maker qualification for the China Depositary Receipt.

