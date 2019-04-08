Cicero District 99 Implements IXL to Provide Differentiated Math Instruction

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IXL Learning, the K-12 personalized learning platform used by 7 million students, today announced that Cicero District 99 in Cicero, Illinois, has purchased IXL Math for all 4,500 sixth through eighth grade students. Over the next three years, District 99 will use IXL to help learners fill gaps in knowledge so that they can succeed at or above grade level.

District 99 is a public elementary school district in a suburb of Chicago that receives Title I funding for several of its initiatives. The district piloted IXL and two other products during the spring of 2018 and selected IXL after seeing its positive impacts, which included increased mastery of mathematical concepts and higher confidence among students.

"District 99 chose IXL because it allows our teachers to provide grade-level practice, while also delivering individualized support for each student at their own level," said Mary Mycyck, Director of Mathematics at District 99. "IXL helps our teachers provide targeted support, which increases student engagement and ultimately impacts improved academic achievement."

IXL is already helping hundreds of thousands of students in Illinois succeed. A study of all 3,764 public schools in Illinois found that the proficiency rate on the PARCC in schools using IXL for one year was 5 percentile points higher in math and 4 percentile points higher in ELA compared to schools not using IXL. Schools using IXL for two years saw even bigger gains (9 percentile points higher in math and 8 percentile points higher in English language arts).

IXL Math facilitates positive learning outcomes for all learners. Built on more than 3,900 skills that deconstruct every concept into scaffolded building blocks, IXL's math curriculum allows teachers to target specific areas of need. Each skill offers built-in adaptivity that ensures students are working at the right difficulty level and getting the appropriate support.

IXL also offers tools that enable teachers to make more effective instructional decisions. IXL's Continuous Diagnostic pinpoints students' grade-level proficiency in math and English and generates precise, personalized skill recommendations that help learners grow from where they are. And IXL Analytics makes data-driven instruction simple with reports such as Trouble Spots, which District 99's teachers use to uncover the skills that groups of students are struggling with. With these actionable insights, teachers can easily personalize their instruction, organize small groups, plan for intervention and more.

In addition to math, IXL covers K-12 English language arts, science, social studies and Spanish, and is aligned to the Common Core and all state standards. IXL is available online and as an app for iPad, iPhone and Android tablets. For more information, please visit www.ixl.com.

