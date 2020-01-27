Cicis Adds Garlic Parmesan Crust To All Ways Unlimited Pizza Buffet

The delicious new crust will be featured on Cicis' unlimited pizza buffet and can be found on the Pepperoni Pizza and the Alfredo Pizza. Guests who would like to enjoy the new crust with other pizza toppings can take advantage of Cicis' "Don't see it? We'll make it!" option, where guests can just ask and Cicis will give them exactly what they want, made fresh and served hot.

"Our new Garlic Parmesan Crust is unlimited on the buffet and will add even more variety that our guests crave," said Cicis CEO Bill Mitchell. "At Cicis, we're all about providing more value to our All Ways Unlimited experience at one low price."

Other crusts available on Cicis' unlimited pizza buffet include Traditional, Pan, Stuffed Crust and Flatbread. The new Garlic Parmesan Crust is also available on any round pizza for carryout.

For complete menu information, go to https://www.cicis.com/menu/pizza/.

About Cicis

Founded in 1985, Irving, Texas-based Cicis invented the unlimited pizza buffet concept, allowing guests to enjoy all the pizza, pasta, salad and dessert they crave, for one low price. The family-friendly brand also offers guests catering and carryout options at all its nearly 400 restaurants in 32 states. For more information, visit cicis.com or Facebook.com/cicis. For franchising information, contact Jeff Hetsel at jhetsel@cicispizza.com or 469.586.0700 or visit franchise.cicis.com.

