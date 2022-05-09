CIEE Celebrates 75 Years of Bringing the World Together with Bridge Builder Awards Honoring 75 Partners in International Education and Exchange

A website featuring the stories of the 75 Bridge Builders is at ciee.org/75years. It includes reflections from many of the recipients, all of whom testify to the power and beauty of international exchange.

"As we look back on CIEE's 75 years of bringing the world together by bringing together individuals from different backgrounds, cultures, and countries, we are pleased to recognize and express our gratitude to the people and partners who make intercultural exchange a powerful tool for nurturing world peace," said James P. Pellow, President and CEO of CIEE.

"We look forward to embracing and overcoming any challenges we may face over the next 75 years of providing international exchange and study abroad opportunities that advance peace in our world. Nothing is more powerful to that end than helping young people understand and respect other cultures," he said.

About CIEE

Since 1947, the nonprofit organization CIEE: Council on International Educational Exchange has been bringing the world together, advancing peace by building bridges between different people, different countries, and different cultures. We help young people participate in high-quality international exchange and study abroad programs that help them develop skills for living in a globally interdependent and culturally diverse world. We change lives, our alumni change the world. Learn more at ciee.org

Contact:

Leslie Taylor

(207) 553-4274

[email protected]

SOURCE Council on International Educational Exchange (CIEE)