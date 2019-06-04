Cielo Global Holdings Announces CieloPay Executive Leadership

LUBBOCK, Texas, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cielo Global Holdings (CGH) has named Nabil Kabbani President and CEO of CieloPay, a CGH portfolio company. Kabbani is a growth driver and a multi-disciplinary global leader with a career built on leveraging strategy, technology, and people to transform and scale businesses. Kabbani spent twelve years at Western Union, helping it grow to a multi-billion dollar public company working from various locations in the U.S., Beirut, Dubai, Paris, and Brussels. He has led a venture capitalist funded startup that grew through nine acquisitions to become a major player in the Fintech industry. Kabbani was the CEO of CommerceGate, a payment processing company in the e-commerce arena prior to joining ACT Holdings. He grew ACT from a $30MM student loan ARM company to an industry-leading $400MM+ diversified BPO. Lately, he was President of QLess, a disruptive SaaS technology startup, helping to scale the business, complete two fund raises, renegotiate venture debt, and double revenues. A U.S. citizen of Lebanese and Russian heritage, Kabbani studied economics and holds an MBA in finance from the American University of Beirut.

"The addition of Nabil's expertise to our CGH team is extremely advantageous for the CieloPay brand," said BJ Carter, CEO, Cielo Global Holdings. "We are excited to see where the future leads with Nabil at the helm and the innovative technologies he can bring to our clients. His experience and proven track record in the Fintech and technology industry will help to scale CieloPay into a global payments and loyalty player."

"I am delighted to join the CGH team. It is an outstanding grouping of talent, expertise, and capabilities unified by a common vision of servant leadership and teamwork. I believe that our ability to deliver to our client-partners a complete suite of service is unrivaled in the marketplace. The CieloPay platform is running millions of transactions monthly with household brand names and we are looking to expand on this enterprise-grade platform. By offering an integrated SaaS solution for payments, offers, and loyalty, with custom programming capabilities, service desk, complete systems integration and installation, IoT technology, we have created a differentiated one-stop-shop experience that gives customers simplicity, peace of mind, vendor accountability, and confidence in excellent execution. I am looking forward to helping CieloPay get to the next level," Kabbani stated.

About CieloPay

CieloPay is a layered, scalable, SaaS customer engagement platform that bonds merchants and consumers in a frictionless omnichannel experience. Its scalable and secure platform is versatile and extremely configurable to a multitude of industries making it simple for people to pay, engage and reward. www.cielopay.com

About Cielo Global Holdings

Cielo Global Holdings (CGH) specializes in managing and investing in disruptive technology companies delivering solutions through our CGH portfolio companies - CieloIT, CieloPay, CieloGov, and CieloAlliance. www.cgholdings.com

