Cien Launches New 'Hidden Revenue Assessment' To Help Companies Recover Millions in Lost Revenue

DALLAS, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cien Inc., a fast-growing provider of AI-powered sales performance solutions, today announced the launch of its new Hidden Revenue Assessment .

Using over 100+ AI models, Cien's Hidden Revenue Assessment analyzes a company's CRM data to reveal the factors that are preventing their teams from achieving their numbers. In turn, these "scorecards" help identify issues in sales enablement, training and onboarding as well as provide a basis for more personalized coaching.

Cien's Hidden Revenue Assessment is easily accessible to Salesforce.com users and available free of charge for qualifying companies.

In addition, Cien's technology prioritizes and tracks the financial impact of changing specific sales rep behaviors. Currently the company is performing over 117M sales-related predictions per day and has uncovered $129M of unrealized revenue for B2B technology companies.

One of those companies, Wide Eyes Technologies, a leading visual search provider for global ecommerce companies, leveraged the Hidden Revenue Assessment to identify the strengths and weaknesses of their sales team. "With Cien, we are better able to understand where each salesperson needs to improve from a training, coaching and enablement perspective," says Lisa Farioli, who runs the company's sales operations.

"When it comes to managing sales teams, it's important to understand that no sales rep is created equal, and no opportunity is created equal," explains Cien's Co-founder and CEO Rob Käll. "To date, Cien's Hidden Revenue Assessments have uncovered between 12-17% worth of lost revenue due to gaps in selling skills."

About Cien

Cien helps SaaS leaders from around the world get their sales teams to 100% quota attainment. Using 100+ AI models, Cien tracks key selling attributes such as closing ability, product knowledge, engagement ability and more. For more information visit https://www.cien.ai/

